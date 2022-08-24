‘These people are not guilty’: Documentaries on historic Jan. 6 protest cover rest of the story

by WorldTribune Staff, August 24, 2022

What really happened on Jan. 6, including the killing of Ashli Babbitt, and the costly human impacts that followed with the imprisonment of hundreds in D.C.’s “American Gulag” is examined in new documentaries.

“The Real Story of January 6,” a documentary by The Epoch Times, includes exclusive video footage “reveals the truth that has been hidden from the American people.”

The film is narrated by Joshua Philipp, host of “Crossroads” on EpochTV and a senior investigative reporter at The Epoch Times.

Jasper Fakkert, editor-in-chief of The Epoch Times, said: “There has been a narrative perpetuated about January 6 that omits many of the facts about what happened that day. With in-depth interviews and exclusive video footage, we take an objective look at the issues, the people, and the impacts of the events.”

The film takes a close look at the killing of Babbbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, as well as the deaths of three other supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Epoch Times said the film also analyzes the police response to the massive crowds and use of force around the U.S. Capitol.

The website J6Truth.org features the documentary and several videos related to Jan. 6, including ‘The Truth About January 6th’

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish