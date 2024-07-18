The speech heard round the world, and even on CNN and MSNBC

Special to WorldTribune, July 18, 2024

President Donald J. Trump accepted the nomination on Night 4 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In a riveting address that provided at the outset a personal and detailed recounting of the tragic events of July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump paid tribute to slain fireman Corey Comperatore and those injured that night. He then went on to present his vision for all of American, not “half of America.”

The ban on full coverage of his speeches was lifted on July 18, 2024 on the all major U.S. networks and the lengthy address was watched worldwide.