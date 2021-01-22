The other coup: What inauguration? Trump sworn in as President of Space

S A T I R E

While it seemed the inauguration of the 46th president went off peacefully, the worst fears of the country manifested as Donald Trump staged a military coup to retain power. Most didn’t notice, though, because he did it using the only branch of the military still loyal to him: Space Force.

In a stunning surgical strike led by Space Force Commander Zap Rowsdower, Space Force took over all of space, defeating any resistance there — of which there was none. There was one Russian on the International Space Station who said, “I don’t know about this.” . . . . “Trump is now president of all of space,” declared Rowsdower.

Back on Earth, Trump declared it a “perfect military coup” to the press and added, “I guess in space, they take elections more seriously.” Trump then noted that space is way bigger than the earth, which is “small and dumb.”

More