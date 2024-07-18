The new GOP hails J.D. Vance and resurrection of the ‘forgotten America’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



As he accepted the nomination of the Republican Party for vice president on Wednesday night, J.D. Vance said it was something he never could have imagined growing up in Kentucky’s Appalachia, then Middletown, Ohio, which he wrote in his bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy” were “cast aside and forgotten by America’s ruling class in Washington.”

The region he was raised in has since transformed from New Deal Democrats to America First Republicans and Vance said Wednesday night the new GOP is “united in our love for America, and committed to free speech and the open exchange of ideas.”

“It’s about the energy worker in Pennsylvania and Ohio, who doesn’t understand why Joe Biden is willing to buy energy from tinpot dictators but not hard-working Americans right here at home,” the 39-year-old Vance said. “And, it’s about single moms like mine, who struggled with money and addiction but never gave up.”

“For the last eight years, President Trump has given everything he has to fight for the people of our country. He didn’t need politics, but the country needed him,” he added.

“Prior to running for president, he was one of the most successful businessmen in the world. He had everything anyone could ever want in a life. And yet, instead of choosing the easy path, he chose to endure abuse, slander, and persecution.

“But don’t take my word for it, go and watch the video of a would-be assassin coming a quarter of an inch from taking his life. Consider the lies they told you about Donald Trump. And then look at the photo of him defiant – fist in the air. When Donald J. Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field – all of America stood with him.

“Even in his most perilous moment we were on his mind. His instinct was for us. To call us to something higher. To something greater. To once again be citizens who ask what our country needs of us,” Vance said of the iconic moment in which Trump raised his fist, in the midst of being ushered off stage after surviving a hale of bullets, and told the crowd, and the nation, to ‘fight, fight, fight!’

“He called for national unity, for calm. He remembered the victims of the terrible attack, especially the brave Corey Comperatore, who gave his life to protect his family. And then President Trump flew to Milwaukee and got back to work.”

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, one of Vance’s top GOP allies in the U.S. Senate, said: “He’s from a place like I’m from. You’re understated and you’re underestimated.”

Since Vance’s election in 2022, hie and Braun have co-authored 10 pieces of legislation.

“I first met J.D. back when his book hit the shelves, and I was impressed by his ideas and optimism for revitalizing the industrial Midwest,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. “I’ve been fortunate to get to know him better in the Senate, working with him on legislation like the Railway Safety Act, which he led after the East Palestine disaster. J.D. Vance knows firsthand the experience of the forgotten American family and is proof that there’s no limit to how high you can rise in our country with hard work and strong values.”

Braun, who recently won the Republican nomination for governor in Indiana, described Vance as easy to work with:

“Know him well, very articulate, very kind of calm in demeanor. You’ve read his resume, and that’s a very unlikely one to ascend to becoming a U.S. senator, and anybody that can get through Yale Law School summa cum laude — I didn’t know that until I heard it just a day or so ago — that’s a rare combination of intellect, common sense, and knowing how to navigate through life fairly well at an early age. So I do know him well. He’s part of the group of senators that are there now that would be looking for some dynamic change within our U.S. Senate or government in general.”

In nominating Vance, Trump and the RNC “officially cemented the future of the Republican Party: a future which not only looks different from the past, but actively turns its back on it,” the Human Events Editorial Board said.

“Let’s be clear about something: as recently as ten or fifteen years ago, a figure like Vance would not only not be a vice-presidential nominee for the Republican party, he probably wouldn’t even be a senator. He’d be politically homeless. And there’s a simple reason for that: his positions on the issues would alienate both parties. Democrats of the late Obama era would find his disdain for identity politics and devout Christianity to be markers of an evil, declasse white hick. Republicans, meanwhile, would’ve seen his criticism of big business and unfettered capital and declared him, with one voice, an entitled millennial socialist,”

The editorial board noted that Trump “has made the GOP a party that meets Americans where they are, not one that lectures them from the safety of cosseted corporate sinecures and academic irrelevance. His GOP is the party of the people as they are, not as the elites wish them to be. And because his party, like his vice president, understands and accepts the people as they are, it is also capable of elevating them. It can make them rich, strong, healthy, and hopeful again. It can create a new conservative revolution through the most obvious means – by giving most Americans a country that they will recognize as worth conserving. Because Trump understands that when that happens, and only when that happens, will America not only be great again, but it will stay that way for ourselves and our posterity.”

