‘The magic is gone’: Disney hikes ticket prices, champions ‘LGBT sexual deviancy’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2022

A trip to Disney World these days will cost you $109 to $159 per day for tickets, 40 bucks for some mouse ears, $3.50 for a bottle of water, and, critics say, having to deal with in-your-face wokeness from a company committed to such things as more and more “gender nonconforming characters.”

A massive 92.6% of respondents in a recent Time2Play poll said they think high prices at Disney World have made a vacation for the average family “out of reach.”

Many individuals who have been life-long Disney fans now say that “the magic is gone.”

Matt Day, a father from Kentucky, told The Washington Post that even with inflation and surging post-Covid demand, he was astonished at Disney’s high prices.

“I understand inflation and all of those things. I understand cost increases,” Day said. “I always had the impression that Disney was a family vacation destination, and that impression is why I was surprised to see how expensive it truly was — and how out of reach it is for most American families.”

In fact, The Champion Traveler gave a ballpark price of $2,023 for a solo traveler to go on a seven-day trip to Hawaii. At the same time, the same travel site listed Disney World’s seven-day expenses at $2,188 for one person.

A father of two told Fox Business that he estimates he would be paying between $4,000 and $5,000 for a Disney World trip, even with one of his kids qualifying for free admission.

The Time2play survey of 1,927 self-proclaimed “Disney World enthusiasts” found that 68% lamented that the price increases make them feel like the theme park has “lost its magic.”

Nearly 50% of the survey’s respondents reported postponing a trip due to price increases in recent years. Those still planning to go said they expect their next trip to cost 35.7% more on average than their previous visit.

And, yet, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said recently that if demand stays high, more price hikes will likely follow. Already this year, Disney increased prices at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California. The popular single-day ticket price jumped 6.5% to $164 for admission at one park, while a two-day park hopper pass costs $319, up nearly 9%.

To go along with those price hikes is a deluge of wokeness coming out of Disney.

Disney actually issued a statement calling for the repeal of the Parental Rights in Education bill after several of its employees were caught in a pedophile sex trafficking bust by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“Disney’s egregious shift towards woke politics can’t help either. Take for example their recent evil depiction of Satanic ideology on their new show ‘Little Demon,’ which features a small demonic-looking girl. Or, consider the recent arrests of Disneyworld ‘Cast Members’ related to child sex stings in the past few weeks. They continuously support leftist propaganda,” the DC Enquirer noted.

“Disney isn’t hiding that it wants to indoctrinate your kids in LBGT sexual deviancy — it wants to celebrate that fact. In other words: Disney wants to groom and queer your kids,” independent journalist Emerald Robinson wrote. “You might even say that the entire Disney corporate structure is now designing all of its products with only that one goal in mind.”

In March, as Disney was ensuring that Mickey Mouse would no longer address guests with a “hello boys and girls” greeting, a Disney executive vowed that so-called “underrepresented groups” would account for at least 50 percent of Disney’s regular characters by the end of the year.

Karey Burke, president of Disney’s General Entertainment Content, said in a company-wide Zoom call: “I’m here as a mother of two queer children, actually. One transgender child and one pansexual child, and also as a leader.”

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to “exploring queer stories” and has created a “tracker” to make sure they are creating enough “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters,” and “canonical bisexual characters.” pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

