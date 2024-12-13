The Luigi cult: State of the American culture in December, 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2024 Real World News



Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is being held without bail at the State Correctional Institution Huntingdon in Pennsylvania as he awaits extradition to New York. His fellow inmates have taken to shouting “free Luigi” to reporters stationed near the jail.

On the outside, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family has achieved folk hero status in some circles.

The Luigi cult has plastered posters and billboards with “Free Luigi.” Websites sell clothing and merchandise celebrating the murder of Thompson. Fans have offered to pay his legal expenses.

A professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where Mangione is an alumnus, reportedly described Thompson’s alleged killer as an “icon,” the New York Post reported.

“The professor, who refers to herself as a ‘socialist and ardent anti-fascist’ on her website, also described Mangione as ‘the icon we all need and deserve,’ on her Instagram, under the same handle, in response to a story speculating the alleged shooter’s sexuality,” the Post article said.

The professor, Julia Alekseyeva, has since deleted the posts.

Posted Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec: “The left will call you a murderer if you don’t follow healthcare guidance on Covid but call you a hero if you murder a healthcare CEO. This isn’t a political ideology, it’s a pathology.”

Others questioned why Obamacare was not the object of consumer wrath rather than the insurance companies scrambling to adapt and then profit from socialized healthcare.

“He took action against private health insurance corporations is what he did. he was a brave italian martyr. in this house, luigi mangione is a hero, end of story!” one anonymous person said in a post on X that has 2 million views.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, positioning himself from presidential politics in the aftermath of the 2024 disaster, claims to be fed up with the lionization of Luigi: “We do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint,” the governor said. “In a civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.”

Shapiro praised the police and the citizens who reported Mangione. The commenters praising Mangione as a hero have it wrong, the governor said: “Hear me on this: He is no hero. The real hero in this story is the person who called 911 at McDonald’s.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Real America’s Voice: “I’ve been watching this unfold, and I believe it’s the beginning of a political movement. What I’m more concerned about is we’ve seen the Left push for socialized medicine for years, you know? Bernie Sanders had Medicare For All. I hope this doesn’t turn into where they take this guy they’re praising…and make him some sort of hero that they all worship and then pick up the mantra and go after other people.”

What Greene feared has apparently already begun. In recent days, “wanted” posters have been plastered on the streets of New York City featuring the names and faces of other health insurance CEOs. The posters say the executives are wanted for “denying medical care for corporate profit.”

The posters state, “When the rich rob the poor it’s called business. When the poor fight back it’s called violence.”

In a manifesto found on Mangione when he was arrested, he wrote that the U.S. has the most expensive health-care system in the world and the profits of large corporations continue to rise while “our life expectancy” does not.

“It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play,” Mangione wrote. “Evidently, I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

Writing for Washington Monthly, Bill Scher noted of the manifesto: “Such vilification may endear Mangione to those who have grotesquely cheered the murder and the murderer on social media. But what the 262-word statement reveals is how oversimplified issue analysis mixed with extreme self-righteousness can lead to fatal violence. If Mangione’s theories were just the rantings of a deranged young man, it wouldn’t be worth engaging them. But they represent a line of thinking that private health insurance accounts for America’s poor public health when, in fact, the culprits are many, from food policy to culture to illegal drugs to other actors in the health care space.”

Thomas Geraghty noted in a Facebook post that Mangione is just the latest gift of American Marxism.

“It’s a deadly infection, and Luigi Mangione is in terminal condition with it. It’s an ideology of hate directed at our free market economic system, and those who direct profit-making corporations. They are the targets of the venom. This is why Brian Thompson was killed.

“Mangione is a college graduate from Penn State University. He’s also in a graduate program going towards a doctorate in Artificial Intelligence. How did such a person go through six years of university and yet maintain his Marxist credo without it being detected, examined or challenged? …. Rather than detect and correct flawed thinking, our university system has adopted the Marxist infection too. Instead of devotion to critical examination of thought, our colleges have been re-directed to a devotion to spreading and endorsing radical ideology. ….

“We once believed our colleges and universities acted in pursuit of the noble task of requiring self-examination, and of finding truth: “VERITAS” is Harvard’s motto. But recently, the president of Harvard was exposed as a plagiarist. For Marxists this is not a problem. ….

“All of this is going on without the scrutiny of the press. Why is that? The effect of exposing this stuff produces revulsion. So the press refuses too expose it. Why? It’s because they have the infection too. They work for Marxist premises and any there in the MSM who doubts, get shown the door. It’s time that changed.

“Bill O’Reilly says people like Mangione are “loons” meaning crazy. This is a mistake. Was Mao crazy? Stalin? Hitler? They killed a lot of people and the average person would say — “YES, crazy.” Their ideologies, carefully constructed, were directed to a purpose; Power. And they worked very well to accomplish that. Calling them crazy, and aberrations, does not help us address the problem. Their ideologies, filled with pernicious lies, are the problem”

