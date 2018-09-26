The list of 12 not-so-sketchy sex assault allegations against Bill Clinton

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton has been accused of serious criminal sexual abuse of at least 12 different women over the past 48 years.

The record shows that few, if any, Democrat lawmakers called for FBI investigations into the allegations against Clinton. Likewise, celebrities at the time did not make a public spectacle of themselves insisting that the accusers were believable.

Older liberals are still able to somehow disassociate Clinton’s behavior from that of men such as Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

Cosby on Sept. 25 was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago.

Women’s rights attorney and activist Gloria Allred told CNN after Cosby was sentenced that “This is a very important day. Judgment day has come.”

Some political observers wonder if that day will ever come for Bill Clinton.

Following is a list of 12 allegations against Clinton, as compiled by Arianna Jeret, senior editor at YourTango.com:

1. Eileen Wellstone (1969). Allegation: Sexual assault. An article published on a site called Capitol Hill Blue in 1999 asserted that “Eileen Wellstone, 19-year-old English woman, said Clinton sexually assaulted her after she met him at a pub near Oxford where the future President was a student in 1969. A retired State Department employee, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that he spoke with the family of the girl and filed a report with his superiors. Clinton admitted having sex with the girl, but claimed it was consensual. The victim’s family declined to pursue the case.” No sources have been able to reliably go so far as to claim the story is false, and Snopes only notes it as “unproven.”

2. Anonymous female student at Yale University (1972). Allegation: Sexual assault. The same article on Capitol Hill Blue further alleges that “a 22-year-old woman told campus police at Yale University that she was sexually assaulted by Clinton, a law student at the college. No charges were filed, but retired campus policemen contacted by Capitol Hill Blue confirmed the incident. The woman, tracked down by Capitol Hill Blue, confirmed the incident, but declined to discuss it further and would not give permission to use her name.”

3. Anonymous female student at the University of Arkansas (1974). Allegation: Sexual assault. Again from Capitol Hill Blue: “A female student at the University of Arkansas complained that then-law school instructor Bill Clinton tried to prevent her from leaving his office during a conference. She said he groped her and forced his hand inside her blouse. She complained to her faculty advisor who confronted Clinton, but Clinton claimed the student ”came on” to him. The student left the school shortly after the incident. Reached at her home in Texas, the former student confirmed the incident, but declined to go on the record with her account. Several former students at the university have confirmed the incident in confidential interviews and said there were other reports of Clinton attempting to force himself on female students.”

4. Anonymous female lawyer (1977). Allegation: Sexual assault. According to Roger Morris in his book Partners in Power, “A young woman lawyer in Little Rock claimed that she was accosted by Clinton while he was attorney general and that when she recoiled he forced himself on her, biting and bruising her. Deeply affected by the assault, the woman decided to keep it all quiet for the sake of her own hard-won career and that of her husband. When the husband later saw Clinton at the 1980 Democratic Convention, he delivered a warning. ‘If you ever approach her,’ he told the governor, ‘I’ll kill you.’ Not even seeing fit to deny the incident, Bill Clinton sheepishly apologized and duly promised never to bother her again.”

5. Juanita Broaddrick (1978). Allegation: Rape. Reports state that Broaddrick “claimed that Bill raped her when she was a volunteer on his campaign for governor while she was at a nursing student conference in Little Rock. She claimed that he forced himself on her while she screamed “please stop,” and he bit her lip. Norma Rodgers, a friend who was sharing a hotel room with Broaddrick during the conference, confirmed her claims that she had been sexually assaulted. Broaddrick did not come forward with the claims for two decades, claiming she was intimidated and ashamed.”

6. Carolyn Moffet (1979). Allegation: Sexual assault. Moffet has stated for the record that “she met Gov. Clinton at a political fundraiser and was invited to his hotel room. ‘When I went in, he was sitting on a couch, wearing only an undershirt. He pointed at his penis and told me to suck it. I told him I didn’t even do that for my boyfriend and he got mad, grabbed my head and shoved it into his lap. I pulled away from him and ran out of the room.’ ”

7. Elizabeth Ward (1983). Allegation: Unclear. Former Miss America Ward initially accused Clinton of forcible rape, but recanted in 1998 with an apology to Hillary for what she said was a consensual relationship.

8. Sally Perdue (1983). Allegation: Unclear. The former Miss Arkansas Perdue has told the press that while her sexual relationship with Clinton was consensual, “in 1992 she was visited by a Democratic Party staffer [who made it clear to her that they] ‘knew that I went jogging by myself and he couldn’t guarantee what would happen to my pretty little legs.’ ”

9. Paula Jones (1991). Allegation: Sexual harassment. Paula Corbin Jones, then an Arkansas state worker filed a sexual harassment suit against Clinton, in which she included the following details under penalty of perjury: “He came over by the wingback chair close to where I was at. Then it’s like he wasn’t even paying attention to what I was saying to him. Then he goes, ‘Oh, I love the way your hair flows down your back. And I was watching you,’ and stuff like that. Downstairs. And then he did it again. Then he started – he pulled me over to him while he was leaning up against the wingback chair and he took his hands and was running them up my culottes. And they were long. They were down to my knees. They were long, dressy culottes. And he had his hand up, going up to my middle pelvic area, and he was kissing me on the neck, you know, and trying to kiss me on the lips and I wouldn’t let him. And then I backed back. I said, ‘Stop it. You know, I’m not this kind of girl.’ I mean. And it still – and then I ran right over to where the couch was. I thought what am I going to do? I was trying to collect my thoughts. I did not know what to do. I was trying to collect my thoughts. I did not know what to do. After the second time – after the first time, I had rebuffed him. And then when I got over there and I kind of sat right there by the end of the couch on the – seemed like on the armchair part. And the next thing you know it, I turn around because he was kind of back over here, and he come over there, pulled his pants down, sat down and asked me to perform oral sex… He asked me would I kiss it. He goes – you know, I can see the look on his face right now. He asked me, ‘Would you kiss it for me?’ I mean, it was disgusting.”

11. Christy Zercher (1992). Allegation: Sexual assault. In Lt. Col. Robert “Buzz” Patterson’s book, Dereliction of Duty, he states that Zercher, then a female stewardess on Air Force One, “complained that Clinton ‘sexually molested’ and ‘cornered’ her on [a] flight. Per Patterson, the woman only ‘wanted an apology.’ “

12. Kathleen Willey (1993). Allegation: Sexual assault. Willey claims that when she was working as a volunteer in the White House social office, Clinton “fondled her breast and placed her hand on his clothed, erect penis in the Oval Office while she was inquiring about employment at the White House job.”

This list also does not address that flight logs tie Clinton to financier, convicted pedophile, and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2015, now-defunct news site Gawker shared the revelations that Clinton flew on Epstein’s private Boeing 727 – known as the “Lolita Express” – 26 times.

On some of the flights, Clinton was accompanied by “a woman whom federal prosecutors suspect of procuring underage sex victims for Epstein.” On at least five of these flights, Clinton declined to have Secret Service protection.

