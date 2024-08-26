The last Denny’s in San Francisco closes its doors

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



No more Grand Slams for San Fran.

Due to rising costs and customers frequently dining and dashing, the last Denny’s in violence-riddled San Francisco has closed.

Chris Haque, the restaurant’s owner, closed the 24-hour diner on Mission St. near the Union Square section after 25 years because, “The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them.”

Haque told SFGATE, “We’re the only store left, and we operated until the last day that we could.”

Haque noted that business conventions had no longer found San Francisco a desirable place to hold their events and added that the tech industry shifted to hybrid work during the pandemic.

The last Denny’s restaurant in San Francisco was called the most expensive in all of California in 2022 due to the operating costs in the city. According to SFGate, the Fit Slam, the cheapest Grand Slam plate on the menu, cost $17.99, $5 more than the meal was going for at a Denny’s in San Diego or Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, a Denny’s franchise located in nearby Oakland closed after 54 years in business following a massive crime surge in the city. The In-N-Out burger chain also shuttered its Oakland location this year because of violent crime.

Since 2020, companies such as Tesla, Chevron, American Airlines, Oracle, Palantir, and Charles Schwab have moved their headquarters out of the San Francisco Bay Area amid spiking crime, a decline in the quality of life, and rising costs.

Retailers have fled the city’s downtown core, including J. Crew, Old Navy, Whole Foods, T-Mobile, Walgreens, Saks OFF 5th, and Nordstrom Rack.

