The Jan. 6 ‘Fedsurrection’: McConnell called central to emergency session plot to force 2020 certification

March 15, 2023

Controversy still clouds the historic protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But little has been said about the monumental proceedings inside, behind closed doors.

On that fateful day, ten incumbent and four newly-elected Republican senators and a group of their colleagues in the House called for the formation of an audit commission to investigate “irregularities” in the 2020 election.

Without the audit, the GOP senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin vowed to reject the Electoral College results from the disputed states.

“The Hail Mary effort was doomed to fail; yet the American people would have heard hours of debate related to provable election fraud over the course of the day,” investigative journalist Julie Kelly noted.

Leading opposition to the audit commission effort was none other than Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“During a conference call on December 31, 2020, McConnell urged his Republican Senate colleagues to abandon plans to object to the certification, insisting his vote to certify the 2020 election results would be ‘the most consequential I have ever cast’ in his 36-year Senate career,” Kelly noted.

On March 12, the Conservative Treehouse published an analysis by a long-time reader who “spent a great deal of time reviewing the entire process, looking at the granular timeline and then overlaying the bigger picture of the constitutional and parliamentary process itself. … Those congressional floor challenges, known and anticipated well in advance of the morning of January 6, 2021, would have formed a legal and constitutional basis for ‘standing’ in judicial challenges that would have eventually reached the Supreme Court. The certification during ’emergency session’ eliminated the problem for Washington, D.C.”

The analysis, by a reader under the handle “Regitiger”, states in part:

I think most, not all, but a large number of people, are totally missing what happened; and why this happened on Jan 6th. I am going to try my best to outline the events that day, blast past the commonly held assumptions and get right down to the core corruption. I will present this as a series of questions and answers. ♦ Q1: How do you prevent congress from delaying the certification of state electoral votes? A: It requires a crisis. A crisis that creates an “emergency” …An “emergency” that invokes special house rules. FACTS: Remember carefully, focus please. Just moments, literally 3 minutes before two representatives issued a vote for motions to suspend the certification, the House members were “informed” by capitol police and other “agents” that a protest was about to breach the chambers. It was at this time that key people: Pence, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell can be seen being walked out and escorted from the chamber. This effectively halted the Entire Chamber Process. ♦ Q2: Why was it necessary to halt the chamber process? A: The crisis was created to eliminate the motion challenges to halt the certification and to begin voting to look into voting irregularities and fraud FACTS: The two motions were completely legal and constitutional under at least two constitutionally recognized procedures… procedures that would REQUIRE the house to pause the certification and then vote to determine whether the motions of suspend could move forward. ♦ Q3: What was so important to refuse this motion and the subsequent votes to suspend the electoral certification? A: It was important to remove that process entirely and continue the fraud and certify the fraud with no detractors on record. This effectively gives no standing for a SCOTUS ruling appeal! Understand this. If those two motions, even just one had successfully been voted EVEN IF THE MOTIONS were DENIED IN VOTE, this gives those who presented them with STANDING FOR A CONSTITUTIONAL LEGAL ARGUMENT BEFORE SCOTUS.

(The complete analysis by Regitiger can be viewed here.)

The J6 pipe bombs were the insurance policy, in the event they couldn’t get the crowd to comply with the FBI provocations. If no one stormed the Capitol, the finding of the pipe bombs would have been the emergency needed to stop the process. https://t.co/JqVcGROAPN — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 12, 2023

