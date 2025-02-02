The future of the Democrat Party is … David Hogg?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2025 Real World News



How many had this on their scorecard?

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted in a new slate of top officials on Saturday.

Second in command is this guy:

Remember him? That’s gun control activist David Hogg. He was elected on Saturday to serve as the vice chairman of the DNC.

“Who’s ready to take the fight to the Republicans and win this thing? Are you guys ready to fight?” Hogg asked during his victory speech. “It’s been a long day, but guess what? We have a long road ahead. Let’s go and kick some ass. Let’s go win our young people back, and let’s stop sending just our thoughts and prayers to address gun violence, and do something. Are you ready to do that? Because together, we can make school shooter drills history, and not headlines. Are you ready to do that?”

Hogg was elected to serve as the vice chair of the DNC the same day that Minnesota state party chairman Ken Martin was selected to serve as the chairman of the DNC.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta was elected to serve as the vice chairman of the DNC along with Hogg.

“Congratulations to our new DNC Vice Chair, David Hogg,” Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democrat Party said in a statement. “David Hogg’s journey is truly remarkable — from Parkland survivor to national gun violence prevention advocate to now, the first member of Gen Z to serve as Vice Chair of the DNC. David’s unique life experiences and skills will transform the way Democrats engage with young voters and elevate how we run campaigns.”

That would be the same Nikki Fried who lost the Democrat primary to ancient Charlie Crist who was hammered by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election.

So David Hogg and Nikki Fried are the future of the Democrat Party? Seriously?

