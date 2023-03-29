The facts are not in dispute: A U.S. president has been compromised by the CCP

FPI / March 29, 2023

Rep. James Comer, the Kentucky Republican who heads the House Oversight Committee, has released subpoenaed bank records which show how Chinese cash arrives in United States and gets distributed to the Biden clan.

Comer said his China staff report is the first of more than a dozen examples of the Biden family raking in cash from the communist nation.

In a March 23 op-ed for The Washington Times, Rowan Scarborough said that, in typical fashion, Joe Biden, “whose oral autobiography is his personal fantasy camp,” immediately took to the podium to insist the validated report by Comer’s staff was not true.

In 2020, two GOP senators, Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson, issued a groundbreaking report on Biden’s family finances. Their report, using Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports, revealed how Hunter Biden collected millions of dollars from China, Russian, and Ukraine oligarchs.

The records obtained by Comer’s Oversight staff and the two senators can’t be disputed, they show Biden and his family have been compromised by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Since assuming office in January 2021, Scarborough pointed out the favors Biden has done for the expansionist, money-swelled CCP:

• He sold them our emergency oil reserves at a time of rising prices.

• He never talks of holding the communist regime accountable for lying and covering up the COVID-19 pandemic that spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology to kill 6.8 million worldwide, including 1 million Americans.

• In June 2021, Biden reversed President Donald Trump’s executive order that effectively banned the use of TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media platform that spies on us by collecting mass personal data while polluting the brains of children.

• In February 2022, Biden shut down a 2018 Trump counterespionage program, the China Initiative, aimed at its thousands of spies who try to steal U.S. innovations.

• Also in February 2022, 150 faculty at Penn University wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he end the “China initiative.” Penn is home to Biden’s personal think tank, the Penn Biden Center, which is funded by the communist Chinese regime.

Biden’s deference to the Chinese communist regime is not a recent development, Scarborough pointed out:

“On a trip to China in 2011, then-Vice President Joe Biden went before Sichuan University students and talked of a day when their countrymen would operate in virtually every American power center, from schools and laboratories to the U.S. government.”

