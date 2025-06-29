The duck lady: Portrait of the American Left?

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2025 Real World News



In a week of many highlights for the forgotten Americans and the USA, President Donald Trump returned from Europe having successfully convinced NATO countries to pony up more funding for defense and then ushered in peace between two African nations, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, which had been at war for 30 years.

Meanwhile, on the American Left, you have the duck lady.

A video that has racked up over 300,000 views on X captures, as Armageddon Prose on Substack.com put it, “a middle-aged white lady lib in her natural habitat, harassing mating ducks to ‘stop it!’ because the rough sex they enjoy appears non-consensual on the part of the female.”

“Hey!” the woman screams at the ducks that have no idea what she is saying, “Get away from her!”

“Stop it!”

“Goddamn it, get us a net!” she bellows.

The woman “eventually wades into the water in an attempt to liberate the lady duck from the clutches of her male perpetrators, to the amusement and confusion of on-lookers,” Armageddon Prose noted.

“Someone ought to explain to this disturbed individual that her own ideology forbids white women such as her from engaging in such activities, as intervening to prevent ducks in your local park from mating exactly as they have successfully for eons betrays a pathology called the ‘white savior complex.’ ”

Via Healthline:

“White savior complex is a term that’s used to describe white people who consider themselves wonderful helpers to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) — but they “help” for the wrong reasons (and sometimes end up doing more to hurt than help).

“Keep in mind that this doesn’t refer to all white people. White savior complex, sometimes called white savior syndrome or white saviorism, refers to those who work from the assumption that they know best what BIPOC folks need.

“They believe it’s their responsibility to support and uplift communities of color — in their own country or somewhere else — because people of color lack the resources, willpower, and intelligence to do it themselves.

“In short, white saviors consider themselves superior, whether they realize it or not. They swoop in to “make a difference” without stopping to consider whether that difference might not, in fact, have more negative effects than positive ones.”

And, now, duck lady:

She was going full meltdown mode because the ducks weren’t following feminist protocol. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YRQ5DTL0XK — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 27, 2025

