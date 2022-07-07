The Bush China Foundation: Who in the U.S. political establishment is not a CCP-controlled asset?

Special to WorldTribune, July 7, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

National Economic Council director Brian Deese’s stunning June 30 remark that Americans must accept soaring gasoline prices in order to help preserve the “liberal world order” is merely the latest example in a long and unmistakable pattern.

With every passing day of the Biden administration, the American people are discovering that the ensconced elites who make up the progressive ruling establishment are clearly serving a separate system that they benefit from, and not the sovereign United States nation-state.

Unfortunately, the problem is not limited to one political party. The Swamp Uniparty has run roughshod over both the Republican and Democrat parties for 30+ years now. Evidence of what can only be accurately termed as abject treason runs rampant on both sides of the alleged partisan “divide.”

Hunter Biden may be a portrait in corruption, but what about Neil Bush?

Neil, son of George H.W. Bush and brother to George W. and Jeb, is the founder and chairman of the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations.

The story behind this sinister group that bears an ex-president’s name is hardly less ugly than the more salacious Hunter Biden saga.

“David J. Firestein is the inaugural president and CEO” of the organization, his bio at the organization states.

Firestein is close to China. Very, very close. He regularly appears on communist state-run Chinese media to bash Americans who criticize China and praise the regime.

He even posts these personal appearances on his Twitter account – the man is PROUD of it:

When it comes to Nixon's words that China & the U.S. should find a way to have differences without being enemies in war, @david_firestein, CEO & president of @GHWBushChina, says: "I think it was wise & visionary in 1972. It's still wise to heed that vision today." pic.twitter.com/NWMnl9ZNd0 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 21, 2022

The more one reads of Firestein, the more sinister things get.

Foreign Policy magazine wrote in 2021:

In June, the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations honored California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with lifetime achievement awards for their contributions to U.S.-China relations. “I’m grateful to accept this award from the Bush China Foundation,” Feinstein said. But what she did not seem to know was more than 85 percent of the foundation’s operating budget — a total donation of $5 million — came from the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), an organization controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Foreign Policy is flat-out suggesting that China runs the Bush China Foundation.

It is also worth noting that lifetime awardee Dianne Feinstein employed a Chinese spy on her personal staff for 20 years. Since that shocking revelation first surfaced in 2018, Feinstein has not had to remotely worry about even the hint of a serious federal probe into the affair. The brazenness of our elites is such that, far from laying low on her awkward ties to the Asian communist superpower, Feinstein is accepting major awards from its funded U.S. assets.

China’s notorious Confucius Institutes, which the regime uses to exert major influence over American universities, were back in the news last month with a report by the National Association of Scholars detailing how the institutions had responded to negative publicity and unwelcome scrutiny during the Trump administration by rebranding and continuing with their subversive behavior in the Biden years.

Firestein actively sought to help China increase its dangerous footprint on U.S. campuses through his affiliation with the University of Texas.

“In 2018, members of Congress intervened to stop CUSEF from providing $2 million for a new China center at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin,” Foreign Policy noted.

More from Firestein’s Bush China Foundation bio:

Prior to joining the Bush China Foundation, Mr. Firestein was the founding executive director of The University of Texas at Austin’s (UT) China Public Policy Center (CPPC) and a clinical professor at UT’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

A jarring November 2021 article in The American Conservative by John Meroney features a Notre Dame professor all but declaring Firestein a Chinese agent:

“The FBI was all over the catastrophe. They busted in on a meeting. They were up the ass of the whole thing.” I’m listening to Joshua Eisenman, a professor of U.S.-China relations at Notre Dame who used to teach at the University of Texas at Austin. He’s telling me a fantastic story about the time the Chinese Communist Party tried to take over part of the LBJ School of Public Affairs. His first indication that something was up came when he and other scholars went to China for a conference in 2017….

Firestein told him [his] benefactor was something called the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF). Eisenman recognized it as a Chinese Communist Party front that operates in the U.S. It is led by Tung Chee-haw, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a self-described United Front Organization. In fact, CUSEF is registered in the U.S. as an “agent of a foreign principal.”

The Chinese government didn’t want disagreements; in fact, the goal was to build more entities at UT focused on U.S.-China “cooperation.” Lectures about what China may be doing wrong aren’t on the agenda, Firestein said.

That’s when Eisenman realized that Firestein’s project at UT wouldn’t permit anyone to ever go off script because the Chinese communists were paying for it, as part of Xi’s influence operation. The center had to be in the interests of China.

The Bush China Foundation stresses that it was launched in 2017 with the “blessing” of Bush family modern patriarch George H. W. Bush:

The Bush China Foundation was founded in May 2017 with the blessing and support of President George H. W. Bush; it began full operations on September 1, 2019. The Foundation’s work is guided by President Bush’s vision. We believe that virtually no major global challenge today can be resolved in any enduring sense in the absence of effective communication and cooperation between the United States and China. We emphatically reject the notion that China is the enemy of the United States, even as we view China as the most formidable overall national competitor the United States will face in the lifetime of every American alive today.

WorldTribune wrote of Neil Bush in March 2020:

In a July 2019 speech in Hong Kong, which is now the site of heroic demonstrations by freedom-seeking protesters, Bush parroted [an] “Open Letter” published in The Washington Post [titled “China Is Not an Enemy”] to a startling degree.

“China is not an economic enemy or existential national security threat to the United States … The demonization of China is being fuelled by a rising nationalism in the US that is manifested in anti-immigrant, anti-Chinese, pro-America-first rhetoric,” Bush said, the South China Morning Post reported.

Here’s some background on Neil Bush. In 2002 he struck a deal that would see him earn $2 million in stock to serve as a “consultant” for Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., a Chinese firm tied to the son of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin. Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reports Neil Bush being asked in a 2013 divorce deposition, “You have absolutely no educational background in semiconductors do you?” “That’s correct,” Bush responded.

Other familiar names from the ranks of the ruling elite are to be found at this foundation that by all appearances serves as nothing more than a front group in the United States for the bloodstained Red Chinese regime.

Carla A. Hills serves as Bush Foundation honorary chair. She works for a global business advisory firm founded by Madeleine Albright, the former Bill Clinton secretary of state who was a fierce champion of corporate canoodling with China:

Ambassador Hills is a Senior Counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group. She served as U.S. Trade Representative in President George H. W. Bush’s administration.

Earlier she served as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in President Ford’s administration. She has served on the boards of a number of Fortune 500 companies and currently serves on the International Advisory Council of J.P. Morgan Chase and the Starr Companies Advisory board. She is Chair Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, the National Committee on U.S.- China Relations and the Inter-American Dialogue; Honorary Board member of the Peterson Institute of International Economics, and Board member of the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

Charles Donohoe is a director of corporate communications at global investment behemoth BlackRock. He sits on the foundation’s Board of Advisors.

Joining him is Lin Gao, a “Chinese native” who serves as a “research specialist” at the notorious Rockefeller Foundation. Before that, she “worked at the United Nations Headquarters in New York as a researcher and interlocutor since 2015,” her Bush Foundation bio declares.

“Liberal world order” enthusiast Brian Deese worked as an executive at BlackRock in between stints at the Obama and Biden administrations. You see how it works?

The saddest truth of the Hunter Biden laptop information trove is not the litany of sleazy corruption at the expense of U.S. national security that it unveils, but the disheartening fact that he is part of a ruling apparatus that has long ago fully abandoned the best interests of the American people in pursuit of unalloyed selfish personal gain.

