‘The black man’: Biden in interview could not remember name of his Secretary of Defense

During an interview with Black Entertainment Television (BET) on Wednesday, Joe Biden could not remember the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
“It’s all about treating people with dignity,” he said before pointing out that “I named the secretary of Defense. The black man.”
Biden also seemingly forgot Austin’s name in March, calling him “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”
In Wednesday’s interview, he also added: “I named Ketanji Brown,” referring to his appointment in 2022 of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Biden also told BET that he would consider withdrawing from the 2024 race if he developed a medical condition that would preclude him from serving.
“If I had some medical condition that emerged, the doctors came and said you’ve got this problem, that problem,” Biden told BET’s Ed Gordon when asked about what would cause him to leave the race.
The Biden campaign on Friday released a statement saying “Joe Biden has made it more than clear: he’s in this race and he’s in it to win it. Moreover, he’s the presumptive nominee, there is no plan for an alternative nominee.”
The list of Democrat politicians urging Biden to drop out, however, continues to grow.
On Friday alone, eight Democrat lawmakers, including one U.S. senator and seven House members, called on the 81-year-old to step aside.
House Democrats who have called for Biden to drop out:
Rep. Greg Stanton, Arizona
Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Arizona
Rep. Adam Schiff, California
Rep. Mike Levin, California
Rep. Scott Peters, California
Rep. Brittany Pettersen, Colorado
Rep. Jim Himes, Connecticut
Rep. Ed Case, Hawaii
Rep. Brad Schneider, Illinois
Rep. Eric Sorensen, Illinois
Rep. Mike Quigley, Illinois
Rep. Seth Moulton, Massachusetts
Rep. Hillary Scholten, Michigan
Rep. Angie Craig, Minnesota
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey
Rep. Pat Ryan, New York
Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Texas
Rep. Adam Smith, Washington
Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington
Rep. Jared Huffman, California
Rep. Marc Veasey, Texas
Rep. Chuy Garcia, Illinois
Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California
Rep. Sean Casten, Illinois
Rep. Greg Landsman, Ohio
Democrat Senators who have called on Biden to drop out:
Sen. Peter Welch, Vermont
Sen. Jon Tester, Montana
Sen. Martin Heinrich, New Mexico
