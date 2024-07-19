‘The black man’: Biden in interview could not remember name of his Secretary of Defense

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During an interview with Black Entertainment Television (BET) on Wednesday, Joe Biden could not remember the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“It’s all about treating people with dignity,” he said before pointing out that “I named the secretary of Defense. The black man.”

Biden also seemingly forgot Austin’s name in March, calling him “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

In Wednesday’s interview, he also added: “I named Ketanji Brown,” referring to his appointment in 2022 of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden also told BET that he would consider withdrawing from the 2024 race if he developed a medical condition that would preclude him from serving.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, the doctors came and said you’ve got this problem, that problem,” Biden told BET’s Ed Gordon when asked about what would cause him to leave the race.

The Biden campaign on Friday released a statement saying “Joe Biden has made it more than clear: he’s in this race and he’s in it to win it. Moreover, he’s the presumptive nominee, there is no plan for an alternative nominee.”

The list of Democrat politicians urging Biden to drop out, however, continues to grow.

On Friday alone, eight Democrat lawmakers, including one U.S. senator and seven House members, called on the 81-year-old to step aside.

House Democrats who have called for Biden to drop out:

Rep. Greg Stanton, Arizona

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Arizona

Rep. Adam Schiff, California

Rep. Mike Levin, California

Rep. Scott Peters, California

Rep. Brittany Pettersen, Colorado

Rep. Jim Himes, Connecticut

Rep. Ed Case, Hawaii

Rep. Brad Schneider, Illinois

Rep. Eric Sorensen, Illinois

Rep. Mike Quigley, Illinois

Rep. Seth Moulton, Massachusetts

Rep. Hillary Scholten, Michigan

Rep. Angie Craig, Minnesota

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey

Rep. Pat Ryan, New York

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Texas

Rep. Adam Smith, Washington

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington

Rep. Jared Huffman, California

Rep. Marc Veasey, Texas

Rep. Chuy Garcia, Illinois

Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California

Rep. Sean Casten, Illinois

Rep. Greg Landsman, Ohio

Democrat Senators who have called on Biden to drop out:

Sen. Peter Welch, Vermont

Sen. Jon Tester, Montana

Sen. Martin Heinrich, New Mexico

