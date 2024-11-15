The Barack Obama mirage: Not a genius but the Democrats’ lazy frontman now on his 4th mansion

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2024 Real World News



The narrative of former President Barack Obama as the Democrat Party’s ultimate power broker was revealed in the disastrous Biden-Harris 2024 campaign to be a mirage, a new analysis contends.

“What Democrats failed to comprehend was that the projection of their beliefs onto a relatively unknown, singular person was to create a figure that would ultimately destroy their party in ways they did not anticipate,” Richard Truesdell and Keith Lehmann wrote in the Nov. 14 analysis for American Greatness.

“There is another interpretation of Obama’s peculiar involvement with Democrat operatives during the Trump and Biden administrations. It is that Obama was never the leader of anything, neither then nor now,” the analysis said.

“For all the platitudes of his political intellect and savvy manner of operation, Obama has been a down-ballot disaster for Democrats. But it has been a goldmine for Obama, who is now in his fourth mansion. We have to wonder how anyone in the Democrat Party thinks they got their money’s worth with Obama.”

Truesdell and Lehmann wrote. “Obama’s far-left beliefs, his antipathy toward America, and his racial divisiveness were somewhat hidden at first, yet became quite obvious as he was put on a pedestal by Democrats who were blinded by his charm.”

After leaving the White House, Obama got into the hobby of “collecting laundered wealth from intermediaries such as Spotify and Netflix, buying luxury properties, and hanging out on private yachts with celebrities,” the analysis said. “His stratospheric levels of egotism and absence of self-awareness motivated him to occasionally appear in public next to Biden as a larger, more popular figure, signaling that he was ‘The One’ who was calling the shots. We know this to be completely false.”

“Obama has proven to be a celebrity-obsessed, pretend billionaire with the lazy pretense of having any positive influence whatsoever on the inner workings of the American government,” the analysis said. “He has presented himself as a self-consumed lightweight who was breathtakingly narcissistic even by Washington, D.C., standards.”

“Nowhere was this more evident than after Kamala Harris was installed as the candidate.”

Obama and Nancy Pelosi, seen as the leaders of the group of Democrats who pushed out Biden and installed Harris, were blindsided by Biden’s immediate endorsement of Harris.

“As a result, politically, they got caught completely flat-footed. It was wonderful for all of us on the right to watch and as much as any political move in 2024, it ensured Harris’s and the Democrats’ stunning defeat,” Truesdell and Lehmann wrote.

“This should come as no surprise to anyone who has observed presidential politics from the moment Obama was sworn in on January 20, 2009, to last week’s election. The cult of personality surrounding Obama prevented the damage from being seen in its entirety until well after Obama’s second term. His radicalism, hatred of America and Israel, and his tendency to be attracted to wealth and fame compromised his presidency and explained how the Democrat Party lurched so far to the left and alienated a large portion of its moderate base.”

Truesdell and Lehmann continued: “With the electoral drubbing Democrats took last week, with recriminations on who to blame being spread across Democrat circles, Obama’s political ‘brilliance’ has been revealed as pure fiction. You can say that the mask has been ripped off with the presidency and both Houses of Congress now in Republican hands.”

The architect of “hope and change” didn’t inject much joy into the Kamala Harris campaign. But when it came time to look into buying that fourth mansion for himself and Michelle, the answer was a no-doubter: “Yes we can.”

