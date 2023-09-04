The Article III Project’s Mike Davis: 14th Amendment can’t disqualify Trump from 2024 ballot

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2023

Democrats and regime media continue to float the idea that the 14th Amendment can be used to prohibit former President Donald Trump from taking office again.

“The 14th Amendment makes clear that based on his past behavior, Donald Trump is disqualified from ever holding federal office again and, under Section 5, Congress has the power to pass legislation to implement this prohibition,” Rhode Island Democrat Rep. David Cicilline said in December 2022.

That “past behavior” would be the Left’s claim that Trump incited an “insurrection” during the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Article III Project President Mike Davis said the Democrats’ strategy is not going to fly.

“In order to disqualify under the 14th Amendment, you have to follow a federal statute on insurrection and rebellion, a criminal statute, get a criminal conviction with a judge and a jury. And it has to stand up on appeal before you can even consider this. There’s no evidence whatsoever of insurrection. Democrats looked for several years with the January 6th commission and they found zero evidence, because it doesn’t exist,” Davis said.

