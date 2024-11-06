The ‘adults in the room’ assess Nov. 5: ‘Internment camps’, Drano, and a mental health expert on call

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Ukraine has been called for Kamala Harris.

It was all down hill from there.

And, as many predicted, the Left lost it.

The View’s Sunny Hostin warned that President-elect Donald Trump was preparing not only to take rights away from her daughter but to establish “internment camps”:

Democrat strategist (which in 2024 seems like an inherent contradiction) Aisha Mills insisted that Trump’s campaign had taken a page “directly out of Hitler’s playbook”:

Bette Midler had vowed that if Trump won she would drink Drano. Midler deleted her X account so no word on if she followed through, but a classic movie had some sage advice in this realm of thinking:

