That’s the ticket: Kamela Harris previews how her handlers would govern

Special to WorldTribune, August 17, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris on Aug. 16 announced the economic policies she would enact in her first 100 days in office and “they’re largely based on handouts,” the New York Post noted.

Even the Washington Post slammed the Kamela Harris program with an editorial that charged she had “squandered” the opportunity to announce a “substantial plan” to the American public.

“Americans are clearly still anxious and angry about the high cost of groceries, housing and even $5.29 Big Macs,” the editorial board wrote.

Harris vowed to build three million new homes over the course of four years (including $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time home buyers), go after companies for price gouging, and give families a $6,000 child tax credit.