‘That’s not comedy, by the way’: Trump levels ‘Democrat’ playing field at Al Smith dinner

A White House official quoted by Human Events editor Jack Posobiec provided an update on Donald Trump’s barrage of jokes at the Al Smith dinner: “The Al Smith dinner is hitting like a bad hangover this morning, K was too upset to watch it live so she *tried* to catch up just now, but stopped after the Nanny joke, it’s already a don’t talk to her kind of day and it’s not even 9 am.”

Trump’s nanny joke: “The only piece of advice I would have for [Harris] in the event that she wins is not to let her husband Doug anywhere near the nannies.”

Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, once had an affair with, and impregnated, his childrens’ nanny in an earlier marriage.

Harris did not attend the dinner but sent in a weird skit featuring Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon portraying her Catholic schoolgirl character Mary Katherine Gallagher.

In the midst of delivering zinger after zinger, Trump also slammed former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio:

“We have another former New York City mayor with us, frankly, easily the worst in our history. And it’s not Michael (Bloomberg), that I can tell you.

“I’m surprised that Bill de Blasio was actually able to make it tonight, to be honest. He was a terrible mayor. I don’t give a sh*t if this is comedy or not.

“He was a terrible mayor. He did a horrible job. That’s not comedy, by the way.

“That’s fact. But unlike the rest of New York, at least Bill doesn’t have to worry about the criminals. They owe him big.

“He let them get away with a lot of stuff.”

Trump triggered a lot of leftists Thursday night: “There’s a group called ‘White Dudes for Harris’ but I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me,” Trump said.

On Harris’s absence: “If the Democrats really wanted to have someone not be with us this evening, they would have sent Joe Biden.”

Trump continued: “The fact is, we need new leadership in this country. Right now we have someone in the White House who can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have the mental faculties of a child. There’s a person that has nothing going. No intelligence whatsoever. But enough about Kamala Harris.”

