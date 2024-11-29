‘Thank You, Dr. Fauci’: The documentary the Covid cabal does not want you to see

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2024 Real World News



Four years later, the Covid cabal has been exposed.

A new documentary, “Thank You, Dr. Fauci“, by two-time Peabody Award-winning and four-time Emmy nominated director Jenner Furst, “a self-described progressive who has broken with the Democrat Party, ties it all together,” Zero Hedge noted.

Furst was contacted in early 2020 to direct a piece on then-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci. The project was scrapped three years later. Furst then launched an investigation into what actually happened and created “Thank You, Dr. Fauci”.

Legacy media and film critics will not touch the documentary. Search engines are shadowbanning and downranking it.

(A free preview of “Thank You, Dr. Fauci” is available here.)

“Thank You, Dr. Fauci” details the efforts of the Covid overlords to come up with a narrative that wouldn’t implicate Fauci or the feds who funded decades of research dedicated to enhancing deadly viruses.

Furst’s work raises many critical questions that will come into focus next year under the gavel of Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul:

• Was the pandemic that killed millions and cost trillions of dollars the consequence of scientific arrogance and spy games?

• How did the Anthrax hoax of 2001 create unchecked power for Anthony Fauci?

• Why hasn’t Fauci ever acknowledged that hoax, which resulted in then-Vice President Dick Cheney giving him billions to fund perhaps the most dangerous research on the planet?

• What is the real purpose of Gain-of-Function research?

• Are past outbreaks potentially scientific accidents which were covered up?

• What is Long Covid, and why are people suffering vaccine injuries with similar symptoms?

• Are nameless scientists – in the U.S., China or elsewhere – quietly working on a new global pandemic?

Top advisors to Fauci who initially said the virus looked man-made went on to craft and promote the narrative that Covid most likely jumped from bats to humans through an intermediary species, “probably at a wet market,” as Fauci had repeatedly insisted.

Zero Hedge noted: “The lab-leak theory was condemned as a conspiracy theory by the very scientists conducting gain-of-function research, completely ignoring the fact that the virus emerged across town from an NIH-funded facility in Wuhan, China that was creating chimeric bat Covid, where several workers fell ill with a mysterious respiratory virus weeks before the disease spread like wildfire.”

Like WorldTribune.com, Zero Hedge “paid a hefty price” for early reporting on the pandemic after noting that a Chinese lab might have “something to do” with the Covid outbreak.

“Millions in ad revenue evaporated. Corporate media (brought to you by Pfizer!) penned numerous hit-pieces, and various companies such as PayPal, Amazon and Mailchimp dropped us like a hot rock; other outlets suffered similarly,” Zero Hedge noted.

The documentary features notable figures at the heart of the pandemic response, including Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the CDC during the outbreak who had been shut out of Fauci’s inner circle.

“Tony believed that the best way to prepare for the next pandemic, was to create it.” – Dr. Robert Redfield, Virologist and Former Head of the CDC.#ThankYouDrFauci is now streaming at https://t.co/WOIVYpts5Q.#FauciKnew #FauciLiedMillionsDied #WatchNow #Covid19 #documentary pic.twitter.com/ZwCWdhZir9 — Thank You Dr Fauci (@ThankYouDrFauci) November 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Zero Hedge noted, “the intelligence community continues to cover up the origins of the pandemic, which is why widespread distribution of this work is that much more important.”

SENATE LETTER TO CIA IG: We have whistleblowers and IC is covering up how the pandemic began. Investigate and report back. CIA IG: I’m out of here. Save me, @POGOwatchdog! https://t.co/K7EbNV76Q7 https://t.co/w19TAduFXH pic.twitter.com/GzHhzkmTPH — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) November 19, 2024

