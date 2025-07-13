‘Thank God’: Remembering July 13, 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2025 Real World News



On July 13, 2024, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at an open-air campaign rally at Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot and wounded in his upper right ear by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired eight rounds from his perch on top of a nearby building.

Crooks also killed one audience member, firefighter Corey Comperatore, and critically injured two others. Four seconds after Crooks began firing, Aaron Zaliponi, a member of the Butler County Emergency Service Unit, shot at him and hit his rifle, preventing him from firing more shots. Twelve seconds later, Crooks was shot and killed by the Counter Sniper Team of the United States Secret Service.

In a Saturday interview on Fox News with daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the president said:

“Well, it was unforgettable, I didn’t know exactly what was going on, I got whacked, there was no question about that [footage of Trump getting hit plays], and fortunately got down quickly, and people were screaming, and I got down quickly, fortunately, because I think they shot eight bullets, and one got me and one got another one, and one got another killed Corey [Comperatore] the firefighter—great guy—and we had a tremendous massive crowd.

“Tens of thousands of people were there, and our sniper within less than five seconds, was able to get them from long distance with one shot. If he didn’t do that you would have had an even worse situation, it was really bad, but he—his name is David—and he did a fantastic job, and he went about his business, less than just about four seconds, that’s when all stopped, then they got them perfectly from the very long distance, so we were lucky in that regard.”

(The full interview can be viewed here.)

RedState’s Bob Hoge noted: “There was much more to this interview, but it was interesting to see a president who is often considered ‘bombastic’ and ‘over the top’ show his more introspective and thoughtful side. Clearly, being millimeters from death changes a man.”

Thank God for protecting President Trump! But one year later we still know nothing about who was behind this attack pic.twitter.com/6XGYArWu6d — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 13, 2025

