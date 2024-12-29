Texas judge bans sale of border wall materials in major Trump win

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2024 Real World News



A federal judge in Texas has blocked the Biden-Harris administration from selling materials needed to construct the U.S. border wall.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured the victory on Friday for the incoming Trump administration.

Paxton’s office said he requested a hearing to “uncover potential legal violations committed by the Biden Administration after recent reports that segments of the border wall were auctioned off for pennies on the dollar.”

“The Biden administration confirmed to the court today that it will agree to an order preventing the outgoing administration from disposing of any further border wall materials over the next 30 days — allowing President Trump to use those materials as he sees fit,” a Paxton press release said Friday. “This will be adopted as an order of the court, making it enforceable if any violations occur.”

“This follows our major victory forcing Biden to build the wall, and we will hold his administration accountable for illegally subverting our Nation’s border security until their very last day in power, especially where their actions are clearly motivated by a desire to thwart President-elect Trump’s immigration agenda,” Paxton said.

Additionally, the court stated that Texas is entitled to documentation proving that the Biden-Harris administration has not violated an injunction secured by Attorney General Paxton in May of 2024 that required the Biden-Harris administration to spend statutorily obligated funds on border wall construction “after the federal government attempted to illegally redirect the money,” Paxton said.

If it is shown that the administration disposed of border wall materials purchased with funds subject to that injunction in violation of a court order—or that the Department of Justice made misrepresentations regarding the border materials that have been auctioned off—this would constitute unethical and sanctionable conduct, and the responsible parties could be held in contempt of court, according to the Paxton press release said.

Trump’s choice for border czar, Tom Homan, said the incoming administration would seek to buy back any materials Biden-Harris sold.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

BREAKING: In a major, crucial WIN for America, and our National Security, a Federal Judge in Texas, based on papers we filed just a few days ago, has PROHIBITED the Biden Administration from selling any materials designated for the Border Wall, that has been wrecked by Biden and his cronies, and which I am going to rebuild in order to protect our Country from violent migrant crime, fentanyl smuggling, sex trafficking, terror attacks, and other heinous, Nation ending disasters. The Judge has also ordered an investigation into the illegal selling of the materials, which will expose just how corrupt and anti-American Radical Democrats are. I am honored to be joined in this vital case by the Great States of Texas and Missouri, and applaud Judge Drew Tipton for doing the right thing for our Country. We have to protect our Borders, and Save America. MAGA!

