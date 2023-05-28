Texas attorney general, who challenged 2020 election, impeached in ‘secretive’ coup

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2023

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and one of the few Republican officeholders who continues to challenge the results of the 2020 election, was impeached by the Texas State House on Saturday in a 121-23 vote.

Observers pointed out that Paxton was impeached in what amounted to a “secretive” coup about a month after he had delivered a double whammy on the establishment, saying that election fraud is occurring in Texas and “across the country” and also launching an investigation over whether Big Pharma misled Texans on the effectiveness and safety of the Covid shots.

Election fraud and the vaccine industrial complex: Those two issues are extremely sensitive to very powerful forces or so it would seem.

Consider the monumental scoops that proved fatal to the highly successful media productions of James O’Keefe, formerly of Project Veritas, and Tucker Carlson, formerly of Fox News.

“In Texas, the House leadership was often, and currently is, RINO,” Jay Valentine wrote for American Thinker on Sunday. ”

“It’s a stupid thing. It’s what elected conservatives do: they run as a conservative, win, then sell out by electing leadership that will eviscerate conservative programs. They all do it.”

Why are they trying to impeach Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX? One month ago as reported by @mirandadevine in the NYPost, Paxton announced his new investigation into whether Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson misled Texans on the efficacy and safety of their vaccines… pic.twitter.com/yvIniYe8YL — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 27, 2023

Saturday’s vote sets up the possibility that Paxton could be permanently removed from office if the state Senate votes the same way. He’ll be temporarily removed from his post until the Senate trial concludes.

The state Senate may not even hold a trial, however, as there is reportedly nowhere near the necessary two-thirds support to convict him in that chamber.

“The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just. It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning,” Paxton said. “My office made every effort to present evidence, testimony, and irrefutable facts that would have disproven the countless false statements and outright lies advanced by Speaker Dade Phelan and the Murr-Johnson panel he appointed.”

“Unfortunately, they refused to consider anything that would interfere with their desired result,” he continued. “They disregarded the law, ignored the facts, and demonstrated contempt for Texas voters.”

Paxton had referred to Phelan as a “liberal” that was seeking to “disenfranchise Texas voters and sabotage my work as Attorney General.”

Trump also slammed Phelan, writing in a Truth Social post: “So this is the RINO who is responsible for the Impeachment of a just re-Elected Attorney General of Texas who has done an outstanding job? What is our Country coming to?”

Sundance at The Last Refuge noted: “The Texas Republicans who voted to remove the conservative AG, are the typical Texas RINO, Bush and DeSantis support group. Understanding the dynamic, President Trump has promised to fight the Texas Republicans as they attack Ken Paxton.”

Revolver News noted: “RINOs are doing the heavy lifting for the Left. Both are determined to undermine the MAGA movement and target anyone who stands by the principles of putting America First.”

Valentine noted that the Texas RINOS taking out Paxton was the first step toward “a bigger story here. Texas is preparing to go purple in 2024 and take out Ted Cruz. To do that, there must be industrial-scale voter fraud from the large cities. Ken Paxton stood in the way.”

Republicans hold every major office in Texas so “you would think they demand clean voter rolls,” Valentine added. “Nope. The Texas voter rolls are abhorrent — and when you get into the large metro areas, superlatives fail.”

In 2024, election fraud in Texas will go “into overdrive,” Valentine wrote. “Ballot-harvesting will be preceded by NGOs filling the voter rolls with mountains of people living in homeless shelters that can house a few. This will start in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin about four months before Election Day.”

Valentine continued: “College dorms and high-rise apartment buildings will have mail-in ballots littering the floors — picked up by organized, funded leftist organizations.

“Thousands of transient voters will be mailed ballots — and of course many will be long gone — and those ballots will vote against Cruz.

“The election commissions in the large cities will open their daily ballot count to their leftist masters to make sure they meet the fake ballot quota needed every day to take out Ted.

“Some election commissions will change ballots after they are cast — as our team and others proved happened in Texas in 2020. Twenty twenty-four is the Super Bowl for election fraud — to stop Trump — and Cruz is likely a co-victim.

“Because 2024 is the must-win, at all costs, leftist battle against Trump, there will be no limit to what leftists will do.

“Ken Paxton, a battle-hardened attorney general, whom the people like a lot, would have prosecuted the hundreds of fraud rings that will make themselves visible.

— TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 27, 2023

If Republicans in Texas go against Ken Paxton, the America First movement will go against them. We will go to war with the RINO establishment and primary them out to pasture. If you RINOS cast a yea vote to impeach @KenPaxtonTX, you better get ready to #HitTheRoadJack! pic.twitter.com/8xj2PniQTm — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) May 27, 2023

Everyone watch this. RINO @DadePhelan‘s impeachment against Ken Paxton is illegal. We have supported @KenPaxtonTX through 2 re-elections. Dade is attempting to overturn an election. He belongs in California. Vote him out in March.

pic.twitter.com/qPM9juRWeR — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 27, 2023

