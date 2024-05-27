‘Terrifying’ blood clot: Arizona Cardinals center Billy Price retires at 29

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 27, 2024

Citing emergency surgery to remove a blood clot and the future risk of complications, Arizona Cardinals center Billy Price announced on Saturday that he is retiring from the NFL.

The 29-year-old Price, a 2018 first-round draft pick, wrote on Instagram:

“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today.

“Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.”

Price last played in the NFL with the Cardinals during the 2022 season.

He played in 69 career games (45 starts) with the Bengals, Giants and Cardinals since being selected by Cincinnati with the 21st pick of the 2018 NFL draft out of Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, he won the Rimington Trophy, which honors the nation’s top center, in 2017.

