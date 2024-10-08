‘Terrified’: Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson discuss reason billionaire set is backing Harris

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Some very wealthy people are very nervous over a Donald Trump victory in next month’s election, Elon Musk said in a new interview with Tucker Carlson.

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris is getting a lot of support from the billionaire set “because if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public. And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome,” Musk told Carlson.

“Do you think Reid Hoffman’s uncomfortable?” Carlson asked.

Yeah,” Musk said, “and Gates.”

Carlson said that he thought both Bill Gates and Hoffman seem nervous. “You can just look at them and you think ‘that’s a nervous person right there,’ ” Carlson said.

“Reid Hoffman was my vice president of business development at PayPal,” Musk said, laughing. He said that he believed that Hoffman is “terrified of a Trump victory.”

Musk also warned: “If Trump doesn’t win this election, it’s the last election we’re going to have. That the Democrats—the Dem machine, has been importing—has been bringing in so many illegals, flying them in with this like CBP border app thing, that nobody even knew about, this secret program.”

Musk said the CBP program is essentially illegal and that the large number of illegals that have been coming in have been flown and resettled primarily in swing states.

“There are triple digit increases in illegals to all the swing states, and in some cases it’s like 700 percent over the last three years. These swing state margins are sometimes ten, twenty thousand votes. So what happens if you put hundreds of thousands of people in swing states?”

Asylum seekers, he said, whose claims are approved, are then fast-tracked for green cards and citizenship, and while their values may not align with the Democrat Party, their primary concern is getting their relatives into the U.S. Because of this, Musk said, these immigrants will tend to vote for Democrats.

The Biden-Harris Department of Justice has sued SpaceX for not hiring asylum seekers, despite the law that says he cannot hire anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident due to the sensitive nature of the work they do.

That’s a big part of the reason why Musk said he’s “all in” on Donald Trump.

If Harris wins, Musk suspects that Democrats will try to shut down X and may try to prosecute the company and Musk himself.

