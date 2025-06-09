Tempest in a news cycle: Trump emerges unscathed

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2025 Real World News



Draining the Swamp is not for the faint of heart.

As major media salivated at the chance of an extended feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, “the president showed he was the bigger man, calmly deflecting the media’s efforts to whip up the feud further,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Pressed Friday on Air Force One to take more shots at Musk, Trump chose the presidential path and said, “I just wish him well.”

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One that he has been so busy working on foreign policy that he has not had time to think about Elon Musk after his feud with the billionaire. “I just wish him well.” LATEST: https://t.co/mN5pRMtyEV pic.twitter.com/GQclLrnBSx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 7, 2025

Historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson noted: “Musk knows that his nemesis is the left, not MAGA, much less Trump.”

Beyond the Trump-Musk fallout? At first impression, it makes no sense that Musk would start firing away at the (admittedly imperfect) budget bill, or escalate to DefCon 1, by tweeting nonsense about impeachment, the Epstein files, or disengaging his space efforts from the U.S.… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) June 6, 2025

