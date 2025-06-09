Tempest in a news cycle: Trump emerges unscathed

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2025 Real World News

Draining the Swamp is not for the faint of heart.

As major media salivated at the chance of an extended feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, “the president showed he was the bigger man, calmly deflecting the media’s efforts to whip up the feud further,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Pressed Friday on Air Force One to take more shots at Musk, Trump chose the presidential path and said, “I just wish him well.”

Historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson noted: “Musk knows that his nemesis is the left, not MAGA, much less Trump.”

Support Free Press Foundation

  ,

Tempest in a news cycle: Trump emerges unscathed added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →