Team Biden’s Pentagon cancels all border wall projects it funded under President Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2021

The Pentagon announced it is canceling all of former President Donald Trump’s border wall construction projects that were being paid for using military funds.

The Pentagon said in the Friday announcement that it was diverting an unspent $14 billion that Trump had moved from its budget to help pay for wall construction back to the Department of Defense.

A Pentagon spokesperson said that “rushed and haphazard wall construction resulted in serious life, safety, and environmental issues.”

Team Biden’s cancellation of Trump’s flagship project came weeks after the U.S. announced it had arrested more illegals who crossed the southern border than in any month since 2001. More than 172,000 migrants were detained after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico during March.

After being denied funding by Democrats in Congress, Trump had ordered the diversion of billions of dollars in Pentagon money to help pay for the wall.

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden issued an executive order which froze border wall projects and directed a review of the legality of its funding and contracting methods.

“The Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account,” Pentagon spokesman Jamal Brown said in a statement.

While canceling border wall construction, Team Biden did announce two new projects along the 1,900-mile U.S.-Mexico border.

One will address alleged soil erosion in a 14-mile stretch of barrier construction by the Trump administration near San Diego, while another will see holes in the Rio Grande Valley levee system allegedly left by the wall construction project filled in.

