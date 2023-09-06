Team Biden, including media, try for another 2020: More lockdowns, masking, vax mandates?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2023

Joe Biden has started masking indoors again, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday following the news that vaccinated and boosted Jill Biden had tested positive for Covid.

As the 2024 election gets closer, critics say it won’t be surprising if the Biden regime presses for a return to lockdowns (so Joe can campaign again from the basement), more masking, and vaccine mandates.

Regime media is already setting the stage, with recent headlines including:

NBC News: “All signs point to a rise in Covid”.

CNN: “New variant EG.5 is on the rise as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations go up”.

And they are pressing for more shots in more arms:

Politico: “When will an updated Covid-19 shot be available and who will pay for it? … An increase in the prevalence of Covid-19 means those in high-risk groups should keep up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations and consider wearing a mask in certain settings, according to Céline Gounder, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News.”

Observers say that you can tell something’s up when the “fact checkers” start blasting out headlines such as: “No Support for Viral Claim That COVID-19 ‘Lockdowns’ Are Returning This Fall”.

Back at the White House, Jean-Pierre said that Biden “will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance,” adding that old Joe “will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well.”

While running for president from his basement amid the 2020 lockdowns, Biden vowed to “shut down the virus.”

It’s nearly three years later. Pretty much every American has already recovered from Covid, gotten the jab, or both and, as The Federalist’s Rebeka Zeljko noted, “the vaxxed and repeatedly boosted” Biden “is still deferring to failed bureaucrats. Despite repeatedly testing negative for the coronavirus, he’s still masking up.”

Jean-Pierre said: “We know when people stay up to date with their vaccines, [they] work.”

But Biden’s masking “calls into question the efficacy of the very vaccine the CDC and the administration advocated for over the last three years,” Zeljko added.

A Pew Research study found that 58 percent of Americans think there is high or medium risk when evaluating Covid vaccine side effects.

The mixed messaging of the Biden PR team “is particularly good at reinforcing the doubt and skepticism surrounding Covid,” Zeljko wrote.

Biden’s return to the face diaper also comes despite the fact that medical or surgical masks make “little or no difference to the outcome of influenza-like illness (ILI)/Covid-19 like illness compared to not wearing masks,” per a study from the Cochrane Library.

The study’s authors also revealed they are “very uncertain on the effects of N95/P2 respirators compared with medical/surgical masks on the outcome of clinical respiratory illness” and added that the “use of a N95/P2 respirators compared to medical/surgical masks probably makes little or no difference for the objective and more precise outcome of laboratory‐confirmed influenza infection.”

Biden’s decision to mask up yet again comes after years of insisting that he and his wife could not get the virus or transmit it because of their vaccination status.

During a CNN town hall event in July 2021, Biden made the false claim that “you’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations.” Months later, Biden claimed that vaccinated individuals do not spread the virus — also false.

And as the Covid tyrants prepare for what may be another round of mandates, remember what New York Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler said about masking and 2-year-olds:

If the lockdowns and mandates do return, Franklin County, North Carolina Sheriff Kevin White has a message for the Covid “tyrants”:

Under ZERO circumstances will Covid lockdowns or mandates be enforced under my jurisdiction. I want to clear something up. As rumors of a new wave of Covid are swirling again, I wanted to put a few things on the record. I am a duly elected Constitutional officer. I swore an oath to defend and protect the Constitution — not to fulfill the desires of political tyrants and unelected bureaucrats. Politicians throughout North Carolina are free to pass or order whatever mandates or lockdowns they like, but they will have to look elsewhere for someone to enforce it. Let it be known: our community will serve as a citadel of freedom and a sanctuary for our divinely granted rights. I will NEVER enforce a government action that infringes on your individual rights and liberties. Feel free to let the political class know: our community is Freedom Town, USA and always will be.

