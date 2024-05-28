Team Biden finally decides to answer devastating Trump NYC pressers with . . . Robert De Niro?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A long time ago, Robert De Niro was considered by many to be one of the GOATs (Greatest Of All Time) in acting. After Tuesday’s performance outside of the New York courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial, observers say he’s one of the GOATs in Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Speaking at a press conference arranged by the Biden/Harris campaign, De Niro, reading from a script, insisted that if Trump were returned to the White House, he would “never” leave.

“If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave! He will never leave! You know that. He will never leave,” De Niro said, claiming that Trump would make himself “dictator for life.”

“What does that mean? Is that the country we want to live in? Do we want him running this country and saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m dictator for life’?” he added.

“I hope this new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives. This is not a threat, this is a reality,” he continued.

De Niro also referred to Trump supporters as “clowns” and “gangsters.”

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, posted on X: “In case you needed more evidence that all of these BS cases were quarterbacked by Team Biden to interfere in the 2024 election, the Biden campaign is now showing up in NYC to explicitly cheerlead the political prosecution of my father.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a Telegram post: “Biden’s campaign is now giving a press conference outside the Trump courthouse even BEFORE the jury has delivered a verdict. That’s our justice system. Make no mistake, that Biden press conference was delivered for an audience of 12. They are speaking about J6 and ‘our democracy’ directly to the jurors who have yet to decide a verdict. Don’t tell me they won’t hear about it. Biden tried to directly influence the jury.”

Two former Capitol police officers, who were on duty at the J6 protests, Harry Dunn, who is running for Congress, and Michael Fanone, also spoke at the Biden/Harris press conference on Tuesday.

“You all are here. You’ve been incessantly covering this day in and day out,” said Dunn, when asked by reporters why they staged the press conference outside of the courtroom. “And we want to remind the American people ahead of the first debate on June 27 of the unique, persistent threat and growing threat that Donald Trump poses to the American people and toward our democracy.”

Just last week, Trump hosted a campaign rally in the Bronx, drawing an estimated 25,000 supporters.

A washed up Bob DeNiro doubles down on calling President Trump’s supporters “clowns” pic.twitter.com/Z9p40Le6Kh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

JUST IN: Actor Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with a guy wearing a MAGA hat across the street from the Trump trial. De Niro could be seen having a meltdown after a Trump supporter was heard calling him “washed up.” De Niro joined the Biden campaign on Tuesday to… pic.twitter.com/nR7wgTTLBh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2024

Robert De Niro is having a meltdown 🤣 “I don’t even know how to deal with you my friend.” pic.twitter.com/lMId34HBgm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2024

