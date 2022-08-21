Taxpayers foot the bill for $490,000 wall at Joe Biden’s beach house in Delaware

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 21, 2022

Joe Biden has opened the southern border for millions of illegals to pour in. A large number are released into the U.S. to go where they please.

But Joe doesn’t want anyone invading his beach house in Delaware.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), at taxpayer expense, is constructing a $490,000 wall around Old Joe’s beach digs.

DHS in September 2021 awarded a $455,000 contract to a Sussex County, Delaware, construction company to build the Biden beach house barrier, according to USAspending.gov, an online database that tracks government spending.

Construction began last September and was expected to be completed by the end of 2021, but unknown delays have pushed the expected completion date to June 6, 2023, and ballooned costs to $490,324.

“So walls work at Joe Biden‘s beach house but not the Southern border?” Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted.

Biden has been on vacation pretty much all of August.

After spending more than a week in South Carolina, he briefly returned to the White House on Wednesday to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, then continued on to Wilmington. He is expected to then head back to Rehoboth Beach and remain there (in the basement because the all is not finished yet?) through at least the middle of next week.

