Talking heads missed scale of national anger: Julie Kelly nukes GOP elected officials

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Independent media outlets were quick to point out that talking heads and GOP elected officials were out of touch with the genuine anger being felt and expressed throughout the Heartland in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s felony convictions on May 30, 2024.

The following was a comment on a Trump Donate page:

“I don’t usually donate to political campaigns. But a day like today is different and a time like now is different. I just maxxed out to DonaldJTrump.com for the year.”

Darren Beattie of Revolver News noted:

“There’s another dimension of this though and that is the Trump guilty verdict makes it impossible for broad swaths of normal Americans to avoid the reality that the rule of law is dead in America. This may be a hackneyed point for the Twitter avant-garde, but it is a very real and visceral wake up call for your typical Fox viewer.”

Writing for RealClearPolitics, former U.S. Appeal Court clerk Josh Hammer said key points following Thursday’s first-ever criminal “conviction” of a former U.S. president, “are three-fold.”

First, the Democrats’ long march to get the nefarious Orange Man by any means necessary, beginning with the 2016 election cycle, has finally worked. There was the Russia collusion hoax — birthed by the failed Hillary Clinton campaign and laundered through Fusion GPS and the tony law firm Perkins Coie LLP. There was the illegitimate spying on Trump campaign hands like Carter Page. There were the Democrats’ street hooligans, from the Women’s March of 2017 through the Antifa-Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. There was the constant deep state undermining of the presidential agenda. There were two bogus impeachments — for an entirely inconsequential phone call with the Ukrainian president, and for the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol jamboree that transpired mere days before Trump was set to leave town anyway. Most recently, there was the Aug. 2022 predawn FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, and all the multistate lawfare that has followed.

Second, American patriots of all political stripes must come to terms with the current fallen state of the nation. The prosecution and incarceration of political opponents on trumped-up (no pun intended) charges is third-world, tinpot dictatorship, banana republic-type stuff — pure and simple. Americans sometimes read about foreign nations whose partisans succumb to their basest instincts, in terms of attempting to jail political opponents. Indeed, it almost has the whiff of a medieval setting — a king deposes his archrival and then condemns the vanquished foe to rot in the Tower of London. The idea that jailing one’s top political rival — and in an election year, no less — could ever happen in the land of the free and the home of the brave would have struck many of us in the not-so-distant past as too ludicrous an idea to even contemplate. But as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), no legal slouch himself, tweeted after the verdict, ‘If you thought it couldn’t happen in America, you were wrong.’

Third, it has never been more incumbent upon the Right to finally wake up and realize what is going on right now in this once-great nation. Many conservatives and Republicans like to wax nostalgic about blindfolded Lady Justice — about neutral enforcement of the law, and about general norms of liberal neutrality. Will those on the Right finally wake up and realize where, exactly, our attempt to seize an unsustainable faux-moral high ground has gotten us? The imperative of this late hour of the American republic, in order to even attempt to rebalance our wildly off-balance pendulum, is to respond to the Left as it has acted toward us: by wielding political and prosecutorial power to reward friends and punish enemies — to reward our side’s forces of civilizational sanity and punish their side’s forces of civilizational arson — within the broad confines of the rule of law.”

Hammer concluded: “Above all, it is imperative that the Right not bat an eyelash. Do not be intimidated by this blatant show of crass thuggery masquerading as a legal proceeding. It’s now full steam ahead through November. We must make these miscreants pay for what they have done.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted to social media:

“I have not seen one person interviewed on the major networks tonight that has appropriately expressed the American people’s rage and disgust about Trump being convicted. Y’all have no idea how people truly feel about this. This is not good. Kaitlin Collins is talking about Stormy Daniels being offended in court by Trump’s words. Stormy Daniels makes a living having sex on video, she’s a nasty pornographer. She’s not offended by anything at all. The American people are OFFENDED by all of this and everyone involved and they are MOST OFFENDED by people who sit on the sidelines and do NOTHING to stop it.

@RepMTG

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly summed up that rage in a social media post:

For more than 2 years, Trump supporters have faced rigged trials before Democratic juries and Merchan-style judges in the federal courthouse a few blocks from the Capitol. Not a single GOP lawmaker has attended one trial. Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon also went on trial. Not a… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 31, 2024

Your Choice