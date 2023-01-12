Swiss Army deploys 5,000 soldiers to guard World Economic Forum elites

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 12, 2023

More than 50 heads of state and nearly 600 CEOs will lay down enormous carbon footprints to travel to Davos, Switzerland in the coming days to bask in each other’s awesomeness at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Most will arrive via carbon-spewing private jets. When they get to Davos, the WEF elites will be guarded by some 5,000 soldiers deployed to the event by the Swiss Army.

The U.S. delegation includes FBI Director Christopher Wray, Direct of National Intelligence Avril Haines, U.S. AID administrator Samantha Powers, U.S. Climate Czar John Kerry and others.

The Swiss Defense Department (VBS) said the Federal Assembly, the country’s parliament, had approved the deployment of the mass Swiss Army contingent, the Swiss German-language newspaper Blick reported.

Climate czar John Kerry, who is personally as responsible for global warming as almost any other human via constant travel on his private jet, will be one of the U.S. representatives to kiss Klaus Schwab’s ring. Team Biden is also dispatching head of national intelligence Avril Haines and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Davos.

Anti-WEF protests are reportedly expected to take place all next week.

WEF president Borge Brende said some delegations had asked for the names of their participants “not to be shared” for security reasons, adding unspecified “high-level” delegations from China and Ukraine would attend but no further details will be released.

The WEF annual meeting for 2023 begins Monday, Jan. 16 and finishes Friday, Jan. 20.

This year’s meeting is headlined “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” and will follow on from the Great Reset as declared by WEF founder Schwab at the Davos summit of 2021.

