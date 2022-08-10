Swamp panic: Trump train unstoppable; Unleashed FBI seizes congressman’s cell phone

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2022

Candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump continue to rack up victories in the 2022 primary elections. Trump-backed candidates are 173-14.

Democrats have failed miserably in their attempt to dent Trump’s popularity by running their biased Jan. 6 Select Committee show trial on prime time TV (which almost nobody is watching.)

Panic has gripped The Swamp.

“The FBI has just crossed the Rubicon and everybody knows it,” independent journalist Emerald Robinson wrote on substack.com on Tuesday.

“The FBI suddenly raided President Trump’s house in Florida and carried away ‘boxes of documents and materials’ last night because something had to be done,” Robinson added. “Trump’s candidates are running the table on the empty suits fielded by the corrupt uni-party. … The Deep State has seen enough.”

Just one day after storming Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, the FBI confiscated the cell phone of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry while he was traveling with his family.

Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, is a strong supporter of Trump and the America First movement.

Sources familiar with the FBI’s actions told Just the News the warrant to seize Perry’s phone was part of a broader investigation into efforts in Pennsylvania to contest the November 2020 election results or consider alternate electors that could be offered at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“As with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys. These kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every citizen,” Perry said.

Critics say a tipping point which triggered The Swamp to green-light the raid on Trump’s residence likely came in last week’s primary elections in Arizona, where the handpicked candidate of establishment honchos Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Karrin Taylor Robson, lost to Trump-backed Kari Lake.

“Pinal County ‘ran out of ballots’ on Election Day and mailed 63,000 mail-in ballots to the wrong voters — and it didn’t matter,” Robinson noted. “Maricopa County erected a covered fence around their counting center to prepare for the steal — and it didn’t matter.”

The Trump train rolled on.

Robinson continued: “What happens in Wisconsin, if Republicans actually dismantle the Democrat-run elections commission? What happens if Kari Lake and Mark Finchem and Abraham Hamadeh get elected and start investigations of the 2020 election results? What happens if America’s elections can no longer be rigged by the national security state?”

Before Monday, Team Biden “still needed the make-up and dress of a democracy to survive,” Robinson wrote. “Our election system is rigged, but our “selected” public officials were still desperate to hide the cheating.”

Not any more.

“The Biden regime is going to arrest its political opponents on fabricated charges to avoid defeat in future elections,” Robinson wrote. “The Democrats are seizing power — and they don’t care if you notice now. Welcome to the Banana Republic of Biden.”

FBI SEIZES Phone of sitting Republican Congressman ONE DAY after Raiding Trump’s Home – GINGRICH warns of POST-Constitutional America pic.twitter.com/dmpTbMKvAt — Benny Johnson 🍊 (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2022

