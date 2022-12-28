Supreme Court rules Trump’s Title 42 border policy stays in place

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 28, 2022

The Supreme Court on Tuesday kept President Donald Trump’s Title 42 border policy in place at least until June 2023.

Title 42 allows for migrants to be quickly expelled at the border without asylum processing.

In a 5-4 vote, the high court reversed an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled last month that the Trump-era border policy must end.

The Supreme Court set a date for oral arguments in the case for February, with a final decision expected in June.

“The court is not going to decide until June, apparently, and in the meantime, we have to enforce it,” Joe Biden told reporters when asked about the high court’s decision.

Tuesday’s ruling comes in response to an emergency request filed by 19 Republican state attorneys general asking to maintain the policy that was scheduled to expire last Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that while the administration will comply with the order, it is preparing “to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts.”

In a new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, Republican, independent, and Democrat voters strongly support the preservation of Title 42.

The poll found 76% of swing-voting independents want Title 42 to remain in place along with 80% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats.

Sixty-seven percent of Hispanics and 77 percent of blacks want Trump’s policy to stay.

