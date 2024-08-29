Supreme Court declines to reinstate latest Biden-Harris student loan forgiveness plan

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 29, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a request to reinstate the Biden-Harris administration’s latest plan on student loan forgiveness.

The Department of Justice had asked the Supreme Court to lift an order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit that blocked the SAVE program from taking effect.

The top court said on Wednesday that it “expects that the Court of Appeals will render its decision with appropriate dispatch.”

The SAVE plan has been challenged by more than a dozen red states since it was announced one year ago.

Roughly 7.5 million people signed up for relief through the SAVE plan. In February, the administration announced it would erase $1.2 billion in student debt for over 150,000 borrowers through the plan. Over four million individuals have a $0 monthly payment under the plan, which would save the typical borrower around $1,000 a year, according to the White House.

In a 6-3 decision in 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that Biden-Harris could not implement a more wide ranging student debt relief plan without congressional approval.

