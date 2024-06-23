Suppressed paper, now peer reviewed, found ‘high likelihood’ Covid vax was linked to deaths

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 23, 2024

A study, the authors of which said was suppressed by Big Pharma, which found “a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death” is now peer reviewed and published in Forensic Science International.

The paper, “A Systematic REVIEW of Autopsy findings in deaths after covid-19 vaccination“, originally published by The Lancet on July 5, 2023, noted that a review of 325 autopsies after Covid vaccination found that 74% of the deaths were caused by the vaccine.

The study was removed less than 24 hours after publication. It had been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times.

The Lancent stated at the time: “This preprint has been removed by Preprints with the Lancet because the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology.” While the study had not undergone any part of the peer-review process, the note implies it fell foul of “screening criteria.”

One of the authors, Dr. William Marks, posted on X on Friday: “BREAKING NEWS: Our LANCET CENSORED Paper is now peer reviewed and available online! Incredible perseverance by first author Nicolas Hulscher who didn’t give up after LANCET pulled our paper within 24 hours after 100,000s of downloads for no legitimate reason. Big Pharma put the squeeze on The Lancet but has failed to stop us.”

Marks added: “Our paper was delayed by one year, and those actions of CENSORSHIP and CANCELLATION led to many deaths that could have been prevented. This paper could be a game changer.”

According to the study:

Methods We searched PubMed and ScienceDirect for all published autopsy and necropsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination up until May 18th, 2023. All autopsy and necropsy studies that included COVID-19 vaccination as an antecedent exposure were included. Because the state of knowledge has advanced since the time of the original publications, three physicians independently reviewed each case and adjudicated whether or not COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death. Results We initially identified 678 studies and, after screening for our inclusion criteria, included 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases and one necropsy case. The mean age of death was 70.4 years. The most implicated organ system among cases was the cardiovascular (49%), followed by hematological (17%), respiratory (11%), and multiple organ systems (7%). Three or more organ systems were affected in 21 cases. The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination, of which the primary causes of death include sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%).

According to the VAERS Covid Adverse Event Reports that track all of Covid-reported vaccine deaths and complications, 37,647 people have died from the Covid injection – as of May 31, 2024.

Another COVID “conspiracy theory” becomes reality as a bombshell study CENSORED by The Lancet has now been peer-reviewed. What were they trying to hide, you ask? Lots and lots of vaccine deaths. After analyzing 325 COVID vaccine autopsy cases, the now peer-reviewed study found… pic.twitter.com/PUPbzzBire — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 21, 2024

Your Choice