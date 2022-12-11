Subpoena time for top U.S. intel officials who called laptop Russian ‘disinformation’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 11, 2022

The 51 U.S. intelligence operatives who signed a letter stating that the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” will be subject to subpoena when the new Congress convenes, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy said.

“Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong — was Russia collusion — many of them have a security clearance,” McCarthy, the likely next Speaker of the House, told Fox News’s “One Nation” on Saturday.

The intelligence operatives who signed the letter, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, warned that the October 2020 arrival of reporting about the laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The letter gave leftist corporate media and Big Tech mega moguls the rationale needed to bury and suppress the story. Joe Biden used the letter to cast doubt on the laptop story during one of his 2020 election debates with President Donald Trump.

“Why did they sign it?” McCarthy asked. “Why did they lie to the American public? Clapper, Brennan? Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you — more information — but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?”

McCarthy also said Facebook and Google should be scrutinized, claiming they “became an arm of the Democratic Party and the arm of government,” and asserted these tech companies should not have Section 230 legal protections.

