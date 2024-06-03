Study: Myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children after Covid vax, not infection

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In a study which evaluated over 1 million English children, researchers at Oxford University found that myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after getting the Covid injection and not after a Covid infection.

“Whilst rare, all myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals,” the authors of the study wrote.

The study compared health outcomes among Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated children aged 5 to 11 and adolescents aged 12 to 15. Vaccinated minors were compared to an equal number of unvaccinated, and children who took one dose were also compared to those who took two doses.

England’s data showed that myocarditis and pericarditis were only documented in the vaccinated. Adolescents had a higher incidence of post-vaccine myocarditis and pericarditis than children.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who was not involved in the study, told The Epoch Times that the new study is one of many demonstrating that getting the Covid injections is not medically necessary for children, given the less than 1 percent rate of infection, and that excessive testing for Covid is a waste of resources.

The fact that the Covid shots can lead to side effects like myocarditis and pericarditis means the jab can potentially result in fatal cardiac arrest in a fraction of victims, which cannot be predicted ahead of time, McCullough added.

The study also found that the vaccinated children were not substantially different from unvaccinated children in terms of Covid infection and hospitalization due to infection.

Of the over 552,000 unvaccinated children or adolescents, only three cases of Covid required critical care. All three cases occurred among unvaccinated adolescents.

Furthermore, there was no significant difference in Covid infection severity between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

Additionally, “COVID-19-related hospitalization, and critical care attendance were rare in both adolescents and children and there were no COVID-19 related deaths,” the authors observed.

The study analyzed data from the National Health Service (NHS) England’s OpenSAFELY-TPP database, which covers 40 percent of English primary care practices.

Vaccinated adolescents and children were matched to unvaccinated cohorts and followed for 20 weeks to compare positive Covid tests, hospitalizations, Covid critical care, adverse events, and non-Covid hospitalizations.

