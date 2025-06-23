Study: Ingredient in Pfizer, Moderna Covid shots supercharges allergic responses

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2025 Real World News



An ingredient used in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid injections has the potential to supercharge allergic responses in the human body, including life-threatening anaphylaxis, according to a new peer-reviewed study.

Scientists affiliated with China-based global pharma giant WuXi Biologics warned that repeated exposure to polyethylene glycol (PEG), a chemical compound used in the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) that deliver the mRNA payload in shots made by Pfizer and Moderna, may be putting billions of individuals who receive the shots at risk.

The study, published on June 19 in the journal Pharmaceutics, states that 40% of the global population may now be “sensitized” to PEG.

“PEG used to be considered ‘safe’ and ‘inert.’ Not anymore,” the scientists wrote in their peer-reviewed article.

The study “wasn’t written by ‘conspiracy theorists,’ ” Frank Bergman wrote for Slay News on June 22. “It came from researchers tied to one of the most powerful pharmaceutical contractors on the planet.”

The authors, Jinxing Song, Dihan Su, Hongbing Wu, and Jeremy Guo, warned that the mass global rollout of mRNA shots, including multiple boosters and pediatric doses, has created a growing wave of PEG-related allergies.

The study says that PEG has triggered:

• Severe allergic reactions (IgG, IgM, IgE antibodies)

• Life-threatening anaphylaxis

• Failed clinical trials in other medications (like BIND-014 and RB006)

• Potential interference with future cancer, gene therapy, and RSV treatments

The researchers call out regulatory failure for allowing PEG to remain in vaccine doses despite warnings and documented clinical failures going back over a decade.

They also criticize the use of PEG in children’s doses, saying that multiple exposures raise the risk of hypersensitivity.

The study slams the pharmaceutical industry for not pivoting to safer alternatives, like polysarcosine or zwitterionic polymers, which exist but aren’t profitable enough.

“This is a crisis of complacency,” one of the authors noted. “Drugmakers are prioritizing speed and patents over safety.”

Bergman added: “In other words, mRNA’s magic bullet is more like a ticking time bomb, and Big Pharma refuses to change course.”

