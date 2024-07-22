Study: Excess deaths caused by public health response, not Covid virus

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The main causes of death globally during the Covid pandemic was the public health establishment’s mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical interventions, and the so-called vaccines, according to a new study which examined excess mortality in 125 nations.

Researchers from the Canadian nonprofit Correlation Research in the Public Interest and the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières analyzed excess all-cause mortality data prior to and during the pandemic, beginning with the March 11, 2020 World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic declaration and ending on May 5, 2023, when the WHO declared the pandemic over.

Denis Rancourt, Ph.D., lead author of the study, told The Defender that the excess deaths his team identified are strongly associated with the combination of two major factors — the proportion of elderly in a country’s population and the number of people living in poverty. Both factors increased peoples’ vulnerability to “sudden and profound structural societal changes” and “medical assaults.”

While the proximal cause of death may be classified on death certificates as a respiratory condition or infection, the researchers noted, they argue the true primary causes of death are actually biological stress, non-Covid-vaccine medical interventions, and the Covid vaccine rollouts.

“If you structurally change the society by preventing people from moving, breathing, working, having their lives, having to stay at home, lock them in. If you do all these incredibly huge changes, structural changes in society, that is going to induce biological stress,” Rancourt told The Defender. “There’s very compelling scientific evidence that biological stress is a massive killer.”

The results, presented in a 521-page analysis, establish baseline all-cause mortality rates across 125 countries and use those to determine the variations in excess deaths during the pandemic.

“We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon,” the authors of the study wrote.

The Defender noted in a July 19 report that “researchers also used the baseline rates to investigate how the individual country variations in excess death rates correlated to different pandemic-related interventions, including vaccination and booster campaigns.”

Not all of the results on a country-by-country basis were the same. For example, in some countries, mortality spikes occurred before the vaccines were rolled out, while in other places, the mortality spikes tracked closely with vaccine or booster campaigns.

Rancourt told The Defender that, once his team was able to establish the baseline and excess mortality data for each place, they clustered and examined the data through different filters to interpret it, and drew several conclusions.

Rancourt and his team cited several factors they believe disprove the theory that the virus caused a spike in all-cause mortality, pointing out that excess mortality surged almost simultaneously across several continents when a pandemic was declared, while there were no comparable surges in areas that had not yet declared a pandemic.

“This suggests that pandemic interventions like lockdowns, which were implemented synchronously across many countries, likely caused the surges,” The Defender noted.

Rancourt said the research team found “the idea that the vaccine saved lives is ridiculous,” and is based on flawed modeling as he and colleagues also showed in a previous paper.

The study found that in many places there was no excess mortality until the vaccines were rolled out, and most countries showed temporal associations between vaccine rollouts and increases in all-cause mortality.

Based on their analysis and interpretations, the researchers concluded, “We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period.”

