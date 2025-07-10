Study: Covid shots correlate with worse survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer

by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2025 Real World News



A new study presents evidence that Covid injections have a correlation to worse survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer.

After years of steady increases in the survival rate, researchers at a hospital in Japan wondered why the survival rate declined in 2022 and 2023. They found a statistically significant connection between the number of Covid mRNA doses taken by those patients and how quickly they died, even when considering “tumor, node, metastasis” (TNM) factors, surgery and chemotherapy.

Pancreatic cancer patients who received as little as the Covid primary series and booster shots had “poorer overall survival,” the Miyagi Cancer Center researchers concluded in the peer-reviewed journal Cancers, published by Swiss open-access publisher MDPI.

They researchers found that “high levels of IgG4, induced by vaccination, correlate with a detrimental prognosis in these patients” — another example of the so-called antibody class switch documented in global research, in which people with three or more Covid injections start to produce far more antibodies that tolerate rather than neutralize pathogens.

The Covid mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna have a duopoly in Japan, where boosters have been available to healthcare workers since December 2021 and the general public the following month, the paper says. Japan’s booster rate is 67%, and more than 130 million people have taken more than four doses.

The retrospective analysis of 272 patients with pancreatic cancer from January 2018 through November 2023 had 223 with vaccination records and 96 with “total IgG and IgG4 levels” available to review. A second cohort of 79 patients was “registered prospectively” between September and November 2023 to measure “spike-specific antibodies.”

“Patient outcomes had improved each year by 2020” but started declining in 2021, and “outcomes in 2022–2023 were significantly worse than those in 2018–2021,” the paper says.

The prognosis for patients with three or more jabs was 10.3 months, and for 0-2 jabs, 14.9 months. After “propensity score matching” to eliminate confounding variables — TNM factors, surgery and chemotherapy — the gap between the two groups narrowed slightly (11.2 versus 14.2), suggesting the culprit is “repeated vaccinations,” the researchers said.

Researchers found IgG4 levels “significantly higher” starting with 3 doses, “particularly for five or more vaccinations,” and “the prognosis was significantly worse in the IgG4-high group.”

The study said higher IgG4 levels “can promote cancer growth by suppressing cancer immunity” and that as far as they know, “this is the first study to report a correlation between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and PC prognosis.”

