Studio cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ after Trump blast: ‘They create their own violence’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2019

Universal Pictures has announced it has canceled the release of “The Hunt”.

The violent R-rated film, which depicted liberal elites hunting “deplorables”, had been scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 27.

President Donald Trump, while not naming the film, said “The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

A Universal Pictures spokesperson said in a statement: “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for ‘The Hunt,’ after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film.

“We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

There are no official plans for the future of “The Hunt.” It could still be released at a later date or move to a streaming service.

The Hill noted that Damon Lindelof, a writer and producer for “The Hunt”, has made anti-Trump statements before, calling the president an “agent of destruction.”

Prior to Universal’s announcement, Republican political consultant John Brabender had told ITK: “I don’t know how else to describe it other than that it’s just sick. You can call it satirical, but it sure does seem like it’s Hollywood creating an entity or a pathway to show what they are calling deplorables … to literally track them down and to kill them — on so many fronts that’s offensive.”

Brabender went on to accuse Hollywood of “using millions and millions of liberal dollars” to run political campaigns “without having to have any of the responsibility that comes with a political ad.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments