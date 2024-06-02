‘Stolen elections’ matter: ‘Dark days,’ but Trump the fighter unbowed

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



“Some Americans will never appreciate America, until after they have helped destroy it, and have then begun to suffer the consequences.” — Thomas Sowell

Liz Harrington, former spokeswoman for Donald Trump, said the consequences go back to the 2020 election.

“The writing’s been on the wall since Nov. 4, 2020. Stolen elections don’t just stop at stolen elections. It’s what they do with the theft. That’s the bad part. I pray Republicans will actually start doing something about it,” Harrington said in a social media post.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “They convicted a guy over some checks before they convicted anyone on the Epstein list. What does this say about our system?”

In a new video released by the Trump campaign, several Republicans and media commentators say Republicans can do something about it by electing Trump in November.

Meanwhile, Trump said leftist “troublemakers” have succeeded in bringing “Dark Days” to the United States.

Soon after he was convicted on 34 felony counts on Thursday, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“After sitting for five weeks through that Rigged Trial in Lower Manhattan, which was surrounded by vast but unnecessary numbers of New York’s Finest in order to keep law abiding MAGA patriots away, and as I watched insignificant numbers of fully funded Radical Left troublemakers, with brand new and gleaming professionally made signs, screaming and cursing from areas said to be closed to us, and all others, I realized that Reason, Truth, and Love of our Country is no longer a force of Good and Change. These are Dark Days in America!”

Many in social media are salivating over the consequences for Trump after Thursday’s conviction.

For Newsweek, it was over Trump’s ability to travel to countries that don’t admit convicted felons.

Trump “could face significant travel restrictions as many countries around the world enforce strict immigration policies against individuals with criminal records,” a May 31 Newsweek report said.

Newsweek cited the World Population Review, which notes that Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan have established policies that prohibit entry to individuals with felony convictions. Additionally, Israel and China also impose such bans.

“These regulations often result in automatic denial of visas or entry permits to convicted felons, potentially impacting Trump’s ability to travel internationally,” the report said.

Some observers noted the irony in legacy media boasting about travel restrictions on Trump when Joe Biden routinely allows illegals with violent criminal convictions and individuals on the terrorism watch list to stroll across the U.S. southern border.

Trump on the potential for jail time: “I’m okay with it.” pic.twitter.com/N7fyTy0zkN — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) June 2, 2024

