Still creepy after all those years: Biden asks 6-year-old girl if she’s 17

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 20, 2023

PragerU host C.J. Pearson summed up the latest skeeve move by Creepy Joe Biden: “Can someone please keep this man away from children?”

During a dinner on Sunday at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads that was held to honor American troops and their families, Biden shuffled up to a little girl and declared, “I love your ears,” referring to what appeared to be her Mickey Mouse ears.

He asked her name. She answered, “Catherine.”

“What a beautiful name. That’s my mommy’s name,” Biden said. “How old are you, 17?”

The girl shook her head. Another girl answered: “No, she’s six.” He replied in mock surprise, “Six?”

RedState contributor Nick Arama urged Biden to “stop the sidling up to little girls; it continues to just be downright creepy.”

Other comments on social media included “ultra cringe moment,” “pure cringe,” and “beyond creepy.”

The Sunday dinner wasn’t the first time Biden has compared a little girl to an older teenager.

In 2021, he told a veteran’s daughter, “I love those barrettes in your hair, man.”

“I’ll tell you what, look at her—she looks like she’s 19-years-old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed,” Biden said from the podium, referring to a girl who was elementary-school age.

