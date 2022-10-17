Stanford epidemiologist: Research confirms lockdowns were never necessary

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2022

Research by eminent epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University shows the infection mortality rate (IFR) of Covid-19 was lower than originally reported and “shows us what we have been arguing for 2 years, to strongly protect the elderly and leave the rest of non-elderly society alone, free, no lockdowns or school closures, no mandates, no vaccine,” Dr. Paul Alexander noted in an Oct. 17 analysis on substack.com.

In research published on medRXiv.org on Oct. 11, Dr. Ioannidis notes:

“The infection fatality rate (IFR) of COVID-19 among non-elderly people in the absence of vaccination or prior infection is important to estimate accurately, since 94% of the global population is younger than 70 years and 86% is younger than 60 years. In systematic searches in SeroTracker and PubMed (protocol: https://osf.io/xvupr), we identified 40 eligible national seroprevalence studies covering 38 countries with pre-vaccination seroprevalence data.

“For 29 countries (24 high-income, 5 others), publicly available age-stratified COVID-19 death data and age-stratified seroprevalence information were available and were included in the primary analysis. The IFRs had a median of 0.035% (interquartile range (IQR) 0.013 – 0.056%) for the 0-59 years old population, and 0.095% (IQR 0.036 – 0.125%,) for the 0-69 years old.

“The median IFR was 0.0003% at 0-19 years, 0.003% at 20-29 years, 0.011% at 30-39 years, 0.035% at 40-49 years, 0.129% at 50-59 years, and 0.501% at 60-69 years.

“Conclusion: The current comprehensive systematic evaluation of national seroprevalence studies suggests that the IFR of Covid-19 among non-elderly populations in the pre-vaccination era is substantially lower than previously calculated, especially in the younger age strata.”

Ionnidis, Alexander and many other prominent physicians have been saying this for the past two and a half years but were dismissed by the U.S. Covid overlords and their allies in legacy media as spreading disinformation. As a result, healthy people were compelled to submit to locdowns and other mandates and accept the vaccine or suffer a range of financial and social punishments.

“Scott Atlas was out front, Nick Hudson from PANDA joined us and led too,” Alexander noted. “But we were cancelled and slandered. We were right! They were wrong and killed people needlessly in the process with their lockdown lunacy. Business owners, laid off employees, children committed suicide due to their lockdown lunacy. They, those who enacted these failed, specious, and unscientific unsupported policies, must be held accountable today.”

Alexander continued: “Not one policy, not one statement by the CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID officials, not Fauci, Birx, Francis Collins, Walensky, not one of them, none, were correct and all were flat wrong! Every single Covid lockdown lunatic policy … hurt people, harmed them and caused deaths.

“We knew the data over 2 years ago, that the age-stratified infection fatality rate of Covid-19 in the non-elderly non-vaccinated population was close to zero. That Covid was amenable to risk-stratification and that baseline risk was prognostic on severity of outcome. That there was a steep age-risk curve with a 1,000 fold difference in risk of death between 85 year old granny and 10 year old Johnny. We knew it, we told them this but they, CDC, NIH, Fauci et al. will not listen.

“When we started the response in March 2020 or so, John was out front with Jeff Tucker, Scott Atlas, Nick Hudson (PANDA), Kulldorf, Bhattacharya, and myself, with Dara and Tenenbaum, as well as Risch and McCullough and Vanden Bossche hammering away about the devastation of the lockdowns and the data as we understood it. We were pilloried and smeared and mocked. We said what we had to say then and stood against CDC and NIH and FDA and Fauci and Birx and Francis Collins and the entire band of lockdown lunatics that killed people with their policies and now their ineffective and harmful Covid gene injection spearheaded by Bourla and Bancel. Mass vaccinating into a pandemic across all age-groups with an antigen specific, non-neutralizing vaccine that does not sterilize the virus and is causing (via Darwinian Natural Selection pressure on the target antigen/receptor binding domain and N-terminal domain epitopes) infectious variant after infectious variant to emerge.”

