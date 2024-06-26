Squad member Jamaal Bowman loses New York primary; GOP’s Boebert cruises to victory in new district

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 26, 2024

New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a member of the so-called “Squad” of Democrat socialists, lost in Tuesday’s Democrat primary on Tuesday night.

Affluent pro-Israel challenger George Latimer, the Westchester County executive, defeated Bowman. Latimer was backed by the Israel Public Affairs Committee, which had targeted Bowman for his pro-Palestinian views on the war in Israel.

Bowman infamously pulled a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building in September 2024 — a false alarm that delayed a critical spending vote that House Democrats wanted to delay.

He previously endorsed 9/11 conspiracy theories and recently said reports of Hamas terrorists raping Israelis on Oct. 7 were “propaganda,” though he walked back all of those claims.

Bowman has routinely declared the war in Gaza “genocide” and has demanded Israel unilaterally agree to a cease-fire.

Democrat political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said that Bowman’s ouster from Congress won’t cow the Democrat Party’s pro-Palestinian faction but rather supercharge their efforts.

“Bowman’s defeat is the clarion call for the anti-Israel, anti-America radical left to increase its organizational ability to get more funding, and to ask its funders for more money to compete,” he said.

In his concession speech Tuesday night, Bowman vowed his defeat would not stop the political movement.

“It was never just about this race in this moment,” he said. “This movement has always been about justice. It has always been about humanity. It has always been about equality, and it was always, has always been about our collective liberation.”

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert dashed the hopes of many a leftist on Tuesday when she sailed to victory in the primary race in her new Colorado district.

Boebert received 43 percent of the vote while none of the other five candidates vying for the District 4 seat was able to top 15 percent. District 4 is heavily red so Boebert is expected to win easily in November.

“2024 is when we take Colorado back. It’s when we take our nation back and we set a path on a new trajectory for conservative values, for Christian morals, that we would be a righteous nation recognized throughout the world once again,” Boebert told supporters.

The victorious Boebert promised to close the southern border, to put an end to “indoctrination and critical race theory and comprehensive sex ed,” and to support former President Donald Trump.

