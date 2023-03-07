SPLC attorney charged in attack on Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 7, 2023

An attorney with the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been charged with domestic terrorism after allegedly participating in the attack that targeted the so-called “Cop City” police training center in Atlanta, reports say.

Thomas Webb Jurgens, 28, a staff attorney at the SPLC, was among the 23 people arrested (see mugshots below) for what police called a “coordinated attack” at the construction site for the new training center, the New York Post reported.

Of the 23 people charged with domestic terrorism, Jurgens and only one other man, Jack Beaman, are from the state of Georgia, the Post noted. Police said the majority of those arrested are from other parts of the U.S. — as well as France and Canada.

“This was a very violent attack, very violent attack,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “This wasn’t about a public safety training center. This was about anarchy… and we are addressing that quickly.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies from neighboring areas were called in to help quell the violence, Schierbaum added, which unfolded when the attackers started throwing Molotov cocktails, fireworks, rocks, and bricks at police officers at the construction site.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported that some of the leftist agitators tried blinding police officers by shining green lasers into their eyes.

Later Monday, the SPLC and the National Lawyers Guild released two statements defending Jurgens as a legal observer and challenging police response.

The SPLC, which frequently lists mainstream conservatives alongside hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, acknowledged a member of its organization was arrested during the attack on “Cop City,” but described the arrestee as a “legal observer.”

