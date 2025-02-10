‘Spitting mad’: Unelected federal bureaucracy left reeling by Trump’s first 100 hours

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2025 Real World News



The clock for presidential terms getting off to a good start has in the past been set at 100 days.

President Donald Trump set off the alarm in just 100 hours. And in the process he has upended the real power in the “Swamp” which is what some call the “administrative state,” the powerful and unelected federal bureaucracy.

“Has any incoming administration been better prepared for power?” Politico asked rhetorically. “Never mind the first 100 days — Trump’s team had a battle plan for the first 100 hours, and they executed it with stunning efficacy. From the barrage of executive orders to [the Department of Government Efficiency’s] all-out war on government, it has all been way bigger than anyone foresaw. Rudderless and bewildered, Democrats had no idea how to respond.”

How did they respond?

On Feb. 5, several protesters gathered outside the DOGE offices to apparently insist that Americans don’t want an efficient government.

“This is a coup,” and “nobody elected Musk” were among the signs carried by the group, some still decked out in Covid masks.

The Daily Signal’s Jarrett Stepman noted: “Many of the most powerful Democrats have been reduced to sputtering and pathetically uncorking laughable arguments about how terrible it is that a ‘shadow government’ controlled by entrepreneur Elon Musk is challenging the power of our vast, unelected bureaucracy.”

What DOGE has set in motion is what “Democrats are spitting mad about,” he added.

New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer was in full outrage mode, declaring: “The American people will not stand for an unelected secret group to run rampant through the executive branch. Being innovative is good, but Mr. Musk, this isn’t a tech startup. These are public institutions.”

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren lamented: “Elon Musk is seizing power from the American people.”

Surely Schumer and Pocahontas, who have combined been on the federal payroll for 38 years, know how the Executive Branch works, right?

As Stepman noted:

For generations, presidents have come and gone, but the country’s true ruling elite in the bureaucracy and the constellation of nongovernmental organizations that rely on federal largesse has hardly changed it all. The bureaucratic apparatus essentially rules, regardless of who is in the White House, and it’s hardly nonpartisan. Former President Joe Biden really was just a figurehead. He never had to do anything but eat ice cream and pretend to be in charge from time to time. The machine ran itself on behalf of his party, the Democrats. When a Republican takes office, the federal apparatus generally continues its prerogatives in opposition to what the president wants or what the people voted for. When the chief executive tries to cajole them to change direction, they go into #Resistance mode, as they did during Trump’s first term in office. Generally, that tactic has worked. But something has changed this time. The new Trump administration was prepared to do battle with the real power that’s badly misruled the country. No, that wasn’t Biden or Congress; it was the administrative state.

