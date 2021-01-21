Spits on founding values: Biden to cancel Trump’s 1776 Commission

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2021

The commission created by President Donald Trump which pushed for U.S. public schools to focus on the nation’s founding values will be canceled by Joe Biden.

Biden will “rescind the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission,” which “has sought to erase America’s history of racial injustice,” Biden’s handlers said in a Jan. 20 press release.

The 1776 Commission was formed by Trump in September 2020 and was seen as a direct response to The New York Times’ 1619 Project which portrays the United States as an inherently racist nation.

The commission, which included prominent scholars such as Larry Arnn, Victor David Hanson, and Charles Kesler, released its first report on Monday. The report calls for a “national renewal” of education to teach future U.S. citizens the founding principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, and identified historical and modern challenges to those key principles.

“Neither America nor any other nation has perfectly lived up to the universal truths of equality, liberty, justice, and government by consent,” the report reads. “But no nation before America ever dared state those truths as the formal basis for its politics, and none has strived harder, or done more, to achieve them.”

The report warns that America’s colleges and universities have become “hotbeds of anti-Americanism, libel, and censorship,” with the intention to “manipulate opinions more than educate minds.”

“Historical revisionism that tramples honest scholarship and historical truth, shames Americans by highlighting only the sins of their ancestors, and teaches claims of systemic racism that can only be eliminated by more discrimination, is an ideology intended to manipulate opinions more than educate minds,” the report reads.

Biden’s team removed the 1776 Commission’s report from the official White House website, but it can still be found on the archived Trump White House website.

