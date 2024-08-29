Spectator: Trump is actually running in 2024 for his first term

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Donald Trump may be running his third presidential campaign (one of which he officially won) but a victory this year would only ensure his first actual term in office, an analysis said.

“Was Trump’s first term a real presidency? It seems like that argument is over, and the answer, by the standard we would recognize, is ‘no,’ ” Scott McKay wrote for The American Spectator on Aug. 27.

McKay, in fact, devotes an entire chapter in his book “Racism, Revenge and Ruin: It’s All Obama“, that asks whether Trump was ever really president during what officially was his first term.

In his letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg reaffirmed that the FBI had pressured Facebook and other platforms owned by parent company Meta to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

“Let’s remember that polling following the 2020 election showed that some number near 10 percent of the votes Joe Biden garnered in that election would not have been available to him had the laptop story been given its due amount of oxygen,” McKay noted. “The Hunter Biden laptop reporting paints a clear picture of a corrupt political family trading influence to unsavory foreign actors in contravention of U.S. interests.”

It was Zuckerberg’s letter that confirmed Trump’s first term had been undermined.

“Within the boundaries of what he was capable of doing,” Trump “was a very successful president,” McKay wrote. “But those boundaries were tighter than in any presidency of modern times. We have to accept that now.”

McKay continued: “In a sane country, the laptop would have blown open the rancid corruption of the Biden crime family and made him utterly unelectable — and the Democrats in Congress who had impeached Trump for having attempted to spur cooperation to get to the bottom of it would have been on the defensive for their votes, at least in swing districts.

“But this is no longer a sane country. Trump was supposed to be the president in 2020, and the FBI was actively attempting to destroy his presidency by pressuring social media platforms to suppress true information about his opponent’s corruption.”

The there was the letter signed by 51 intelligence community spooks with security clearances claiming that the New York Post’s reporting of what was on the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation.” The letter was “an abject and obvious lie that has gone unpunished even to date,” McKay noted.

“This was merely a cherry on top of what had been four years of a rolling coup d’etat against a duly elected American president. It began even before Trump took office when the fraudulent Trump-Russia scandal was ginned up by the Hillary Clinton campaign and then weaponized by the outgoing Obama administration.”

McKay concluded: “Most of all, the blame should chiefly rest on the unrecognized cabal of Deep State elites who robbed the American people of the reckoning that Trump’s 2016 victory was intended to be.

“That reckoning is yet to be realized all these years later. It must come. And it must carry some accrued interest.”

